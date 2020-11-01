Video Star makes you and your folks the celebrities of superior music movies. There’s no different app prefer it!

Select from tons of of built-in results. Then add Power Packs to crank up the superior. Create reversed “backwards” clips, act together with “clones” of your self, transfer in slow-mo & quick ahead, and make superior cease movement and inexperienced display results. Pause at any time to arrange a brand new scene. No matter what number of scenes you shoot, the music stays in excellent sync.

It’s simple:

• Select a tune

• Start capturing

YouTube add and sharing constructed proper in. An effective way to make Instagram Videos too!

With hundreds of 5 star opinions, like:

• “Best app I ever downloaded! Love it!”

• “This is what I’ve been waiting for! I’ve always wanted an app JUST like this. I have had this for about a year now and my friends and I LOVE it!!!”

• “This app is amazing. I make so many cool videos I could have never done if it wasn’t for video star!!!”

Video Star is solely for music movies. Make vlogs and movies with dwell audio utilizing VideoFX Live.

All Access Pass Subscription

– An All Access Pass gives limitless entry to ALL present and future Power Packs in Video Star and VideoFX Live

– Subscriptions are $4.99/month, $12.99/three months, or $29.99/12 months

– Payment might be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy

– Subscription routinely renews until auto-renew is turned off no less than 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval

– Account might be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval, and establish the price of the renewal

– Subscriptions could also be managed by the consumer and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the consumer’s Account Settings after buy

– No cancellation of the present subscription is allowed throughout lively subscription interval

– You can learn our privateness coverage at: videostarapp.com/privateness.html

– You can learn our phrases of service at: videostarapp.com/phrases.html









