Start enjoying Candy Crush Saga right this moment – beloved by tens of millions of gamers all over the world.

With over a trillion ranges performed, this match 3 puzzle recreation is among the hottest cellular video games of all time!

Switch and match Candies on this divine puzzle journey to progress to the following degree.

Get that candy feeling when your fast considering and good strikes are rewarded with scrumptious rainbow-coloured cascades and engaging sweet combos!

Take on this deliciously candy Saga alone or play with pals to see who can get the highest rating!

Candy Crush Saga is totally free to play however some optionally available in-game gadgets would require fee.

You can flip off the fee function by disabling in-app purchases in your gadget’s settings.

Candy Crush Saga options:

● Tasty methods to play: Target Score, Timed Levels, Drop Down Mode and Order Mode

● Collect sugar drops to progress alongside the Sugar Track for tremendous candy surprises!

● Spin the Daily Booster Wheel for a scrumptious prize

● Unwrap scrumptious environments and meet the sweetest characters

● Tasty Candies, wrapped and striped Special Candies, Color Bombs and numerous different magical boosters to assist with difficult ranges

● Thousands of the perfect ranges within the Candy Kingdom with extra added each 2 weeks in your leisure

● Leaderboards to look at your folks and rivals!

● It’s simple to sync the sport between gadgets and unlock full recreation options when linked to the Internet

Visit https://care.king.com/ for those who need assistance!

Follow us to get information and updates;

fb.com/CandyCrushSaga

Twitter @CandyCrushSaga

https://www.youtube.com/consumer/CandyCrushOfficial

http://candycrushsaga.com/

Have enjoyable enjoying Candy Crush Saga!









