November 2, 2020
    Dinos Online




    Weak dinosaurs fall prey to sturdy dinosaurs.

    With the intuition of dinosaurs, assault and hunt with out halt!

    Find and hunt prey on your survival, and develop sooner and extra strongly than different dinosaur tribes.
    You can shield your tribe from the menace and assaults of different tribes, and revel in searching with associates from everywhere in the world. Don’t miss out the chance to satisfy huge sorts of dinosaurs and dwelling issues from the Jurassic interval. Oh, you may meet alien beings.

    Features
    · When you begin the sport, you may select one tribe amongst Dilophosaurus, Compsognathus, Oviraptor, and Velociraptor.
    · You can discover an unlimited sorts of dinosaurs that lived within the Mesozoic Era comparable to Velociraptor and T-rex, a carnivorous dinosaurs, in addition to Apatosaurus and Triceratops which might be herbivorous dinosaurs.
    · If you achieve searching, different dinosaurs of your tribe round you additionally obtain the expertise factors.
    · You can take pleasure in searching within the map that has over 13 varied traits and geographical options.
    · You can summon the dinosaurs of your tribe by means of the summoning perform.
    · If you die a number of instances at first of the sport, you’ll be remodeled into an enormous completely different dinosaur for every tribe.
    · Try searching a big King Kong within the King Kong Field. If you achieve its searching, you’ll obtain a Tyrannosaurus pet as a reward.
    · You can battle all dinosaurs no matter tribes solely within the Colosseum of map.
    · In the Black Hole area the place a meteor has dropped, you may meet large monsters which have appeared in 4Force Online recreation.
    · In the Sky Land, you’ll flip right into a King Kong should you eat a useless extraterrestrial life.

    ※ This recreation has eliminated violent descriptions and expressions in it to guard youngsters and adolescents, and gives a chatting-off perform to forestall inappropriate conversations.
    ※ You can not get well the sport as soon as it’s deleted

    Developer’s Message
    I apologize for not making Dinos Online on the proper time as I promised. In reality, we’re a small recreation growth firm that has only some workers and never sufficient cash. That’s why we’re so late. But please preserve supporting the video games of 1Games any more!

    Please go to our Facebook(www.fb.com/dinosgame) or Youtube(www.youtube.com/person/hanaGames) web page if you would like extra data.




