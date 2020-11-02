Join over 300 million learners on Duolingo, the most well-liked solution to study languages! It’s free, enjoyable and efficient. The secret? Duolingo appears like a recreation and makes certain you keep motivated.

Over 30 languages to select from – all utterly free!

• “Far and away the best language-learning app.” — The Wall Street Journal

• “A single app for language skills, self-improvement and digital escape.” – The New York Times

• “Duolingo may hold the secret to the future of education.” — TIME Magazine

• “…Duolingo is cheerful, lighthearted and fun…” – Forbes

Duolingo is altering the best way individuals study languages utilizing superior know-how to personalize each lesson for you. Practice studying, writing, talking, listening and dialog with clever Chatbots. Track your progress, earn rewards, and be part of the world’s largest group of language learners.

We supply: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Irish, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Turkish, Norwegian, Polish, Hebrew, Esperanto, Vietnamese, Ukrainian, Welsh, Greek, Hungarian, Romanian, and Swahili. Oh, and English too.

——————————————–

While all studying content material in Duolingo is free, we do supply Duolingo Plus which removes advertisements and supplies different useful options. If you select to buy Duolingo Plus, cost will probably be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will probably be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval. Auto-renewal could also be turned off at any time by going to your settings within the iTunes Store after buy.

If you don’t select to buy Duolingo Plus, you may merely proceed utilizing Duolingo without cost. Current Duolingo Plus subscription worth begins at $9.99 USD/month. Prices are in U.S. {dollars}, might fluctuate in nations aside from the U.S. and are topic to vary with out discover.









