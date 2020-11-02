Command the gods of Olympus as they battle by historic Greece towards fortified cities and lots of of fight models. Control each second of the motion because the gods rampage by the cities of your enemies. Build a mighty empire worthy of the gods.

Full Combat Control

Take full management of the legendary Greek gods in real-time fight. Master an modern fight system that places you in charge of towering gods as they tear by enemy defenses. Employ technique and brutality as you unleash the devastating powers of Zeus, Poseidon, Athena, Ares, Aphrodite, Apollo, Artemis, Hades, and Hera. More gods will likely be added quickly!

Real-Time Cooperative Play

Rush into battle to help your allies and battle alongside them in stay cooperative play! Help them defend their metropolis from assaults or be part of them in laying waste to your enemies.

No Build Times

All buildings and upgrades are accomplished immediately — by no means look forward to a construct timer! Instantly purchase and promote buildings, reinventing your metropolis at any time. Explore an enormous number of metropolis layouts and defensive methods.

Unique Reward System

Never lose your hard-earned wealth! The gods reward each skillful assaults in addition to intelligent, efficient defenses. Claim your fortune within the battlefield, due to a recreation financial system that rewards motion, boldness, and fight.

FEATURES

● Full management of the legendary Greek gods in real-time fight.

● Real-time cooperative play — assist an ally defend their metropolis or assault one other empire.

● Defend your metropolis from assaults as they occur in real-time

● Construct buildings immediately — no ready!

● Each god instructions a number of distinctive fight powers

● Build a robust metropolis protected by huge armies and an array of defensive towers.

● Spar with your self or alliance members to check their would possibly.

● Get rewarded each for defending properly AND for attacking properly.

● Expand into new areas to create an unlimited empire.

● Battle for the destiny of Ancient Greece in an epic single-player marketing campaign primarily based on Greek mythology.

— NOTE —

This recreation requires an web connection to play and gives in-app purchases. Requires iOS 8 or greater.









