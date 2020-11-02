My NBA 2K19

The new companion app for NBA 2K19 has arrived! MyNBA2K19 is filled with options, together with the power to scan your face into NBA 2K19 out of your cellular system, every day alternatives to earn Virtual Currency, and a collectible card battling sport.

Collect your favourite NBA superstars from the previous and current and problem different avid gamers throughout the globe in a wide range of modes. Over 400 new playing cards can be found for the 2018-2019 NBA season.

INTEGRATION WITH NBA 2K19

Face Scanning together with your cellular system. Put your self into NBA 2K19 on Xbox One and PS4! Daily alternatives to earn Virtual Currency for NBA 2K19.

UPDATED MODES

Reigning Threes returns as a everlasting mode! Earn distinctive factors to spend within the Reigning Threes retailer every month.

Invite teammates and mates to affix you in 2 On 2 matches.

DAILY AND WEEKLY EVENTS

Earn in-game rewards by finishing every day missions, and compete for prime playing cards in weekly occasions together with King of the Court, Gauntlet, and Rivals Clash.









