    Poptropica




    Poptropica is an open digital world created by Jeff Kinney, creator of DIARY OF A WIMPY KID. Join a neighborhood of greater than 10 million gamers in a novel multiplayer journey recreation, the place you select the kind of HERO YOU WANT TO BE! Collect powers, prizes, and customise your character with unique outfits out of your favourite heroes!

    So, are you prepared on your subsequent large journey?! Travel again in time, get away from jail, construct your personal Island or battle zombies, monsters, robots, pirates, Vikings, thieves, Greek gods, and the evil Dr. Hare! Solve mysteries and full quests whereas exploring a digital world composed of a rising chain of story-based islands. Begin your journey and create your very personal Poptropican at this time!

    ***** “Amazing, I love this game. I play it on computer and tablet.”
    ***** “OMG this game is amazing! My favorite game in the world. Super fun and challenging!”

    FEATURES:
    – Explore the digital world of Poptropica and its 20 islands!
    – You’re the Hero! Solve 1000+ mysteries!
    – Customize your hero from head to toe with 1000+ themed outfits!
    – Collect gadgets out of your favourite heroes!
    – Multiplayer recreation the place you’ll be able to meet and chat with your folks! Join a neighborhood of greater than 10M gamers.
    – Create your personal island!
    – Free to play, with in-app purchases obtainable for extra customization!

    Poptropica made Time Magazine’s checklist of “”50 Websites that Make the Web Great””.

    ***** “This is the best best best best best game ever!”
    ***** “Loved it! This game is so much fun to play.”
    ***** “This was my childhood, so I’m glad to see it again on MOBILE this was the best game!”

    Please fee Poptropica – your suggestions helps us make the very best recreation expertise potential!

    *Poptropica is free to obtain and play. However, you should buy costume bundle packs with actual cash. A WiFi connection is required to obtain this app.*

    Want the most recent information about upcoming islands and different thrilling developments on the planet of Poptropica?
    * Website (www.Poptropica.com)
    * Facebook (fb.com/officialPoptropica)
    * Instagram (instagram.com/poptropicacreators)
    * YouTube (youtube.com/PoptropicaCreators)
    * Twitter (twitter.com/poptropica)
    * Blog (http://weblog.poptropica.com)

    For app assist, please go to: http://www.poptropica.com/contact/contact-players.html.
    Poptropica is a kidSAFE-certified digital world loved by hundreds of thousands of adventurous youngsters throughout the globe!
    Privacy Policy
    http://www.fen.com/assets/privacy-policy-mobile.html
    Terms of Use
    http://www.fen.com/assets/terms-of-use-mobile.html
    © 2017 Sandbox Networks, Inc. All rights reserved.




