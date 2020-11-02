Puzzle & Dragons (English)

Multiplayer Mode has arrived in Puzzle & Dragons, the go-to selection for the cellular Puzzle RPG expertise. Team up with your pals and deal with all new enemies!

Puzzle & Dragons is each an addictive and FREE match-3 puzzle sport with traditional monster-collecting RPG enjoyable!

- INTUITIVE AND ENGAGING

Assemble a group of monsters to embark in dungeons and problem enemies! Combat is simple–just match 3 orbs of a selected attribute to make the monster with the identical attribute in your group assault. If you may chain collectively a number of combos and attributes, you not solely enhance your harm, however can assault utilizing different monsters out of your group!

- DIVERSE MONSTERS WITH INCREDIBLE ABILITIES

With over 2000 distinctive monsters to gather, there’s just about no restrict to the variety of completely different group combos you may assemble. Monsters synergize with one another, enhancing one another’s skills and making groups more practical in battle. Build the group that fits your playstyle!

- RECIPES FOR EVOLUTION

Monsters can evolve into new and more-powerful varieties. Choose between branching evolution paths to optimize your monster assortment to your selecting.

- BRING YOUR FRIENDS INTO BATTLE

Exchange IDs with associates and acquaintances to deliver their monsters onto your group! In-game messaging and social options may also assist to maintain you engaged and lively within the Puzzle & Dragons group.

- MULTIPLAYER DUNGEONS!

Puzzle & Dragons turns into much more enjoyable with Multiplayer Mode! Cooperate with a good friend and problem Multiplayer Dungeons when you attain a sure rank!

With a thriving, lively group and common social occasions/updates, the world of Puzzle & Dragons is continually increasing. It’s additionally fully FREE to play, so there’s nothing to cease you from constructing an awe-inspiring (or cute) group of dragons at present!

Note: Puzzle & Dragons is free to obtain and play. However, there are in-app purchases obtainable to broaden upon your gameplay expertise. If you don’t want to use these options, you may disable in-app purchases in your gadget’s settings.

In-app purchases can be found through the “Shop” icon inside the app.

Please consult with In-App Purchases for the value tiers.

*A community connection is required to play.

▼Terms of Service/Privacy Policy

https://pad.gungho.jp/member/app/en_kiyaku_bunki.html

▼Official Site

https://www.puzzleanddragons.us/









