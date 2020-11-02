Stop – Categories Word Game

Stop is a enjoyable and intelligent flip primarily based sport you play with buddies. Randomly choose a letter to begin and kind a phrase for every of the 5 completely different classes that begins with that letter. The participant that will get most right phrases wins!

1 letter, 5 completely different classes. How many phrases are you able to kind with this letter?

— App Store Editor’s Choice in 18 Countries —

Features:

– Turn primarily based, quick paced phrase sport

– Find and play with buddies on Stop utilizing customized nicknames, Facebook, or Game Center

– Unlimited enjoyable with difficult classes to select from

– Levels: earn XP and as you enhance, we’ll have a good time!

– Achievements to unlock and conquer the sport

– Learn a brand new language! Play in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian and Brazilian Portuguese

Start taking part in Stop!

Tune in at www.fb.com/stopbyfanatee









