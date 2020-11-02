Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Venmo is the straightforward, enjoyable cash app for sending money rapidly between buddies and purchasing at your favourite on-line shops. Split purchases to keep away from awkward IOUs, share your new buys, and make amends for what your pals are doing on the feed.

“Just Venmo me” has change into synonymous with “pay me back” or “I got it.” —Business Insider

QUICK & EASY

Send cash rapidly to buddies by merely linking your cost technique. There’s no transaction payment for sending cash together with your debit card or checking account. Use your Venmo steadiness for funds, or simply money it out to your financial institution.

SHOP WITH VENMO MASTERCARD®

Take your Venmo steadiness purchasing all over the place Mastercard is accepted within the U.S. Track and

share what you obtain, and cut up with Venmo buddies later.

CONNECT & SHARE WITH FRIENDS

Every penny tells a narrative, whether or not it’s for a gaggle dinner, street journey, or live performance. Add notes to your funds utilizing your favourite emojis, and like or touch upon buddies’ tales.

BUY FROM YOUR FAVORITE STORES

Check out with out your pockets. Use Venmo to pay in choose cell apps or at hundreds of thousands of outlets on cell internet—at no cost—so you possibly can simply make, cut up, and share purchases with buddies.

STAY ON TOP OF IT ALL

Easily monitor your funds. Keep up with what you owe, what buddies owe you, and what you’ve purchased.

YOUR SECURITY IS OUR PRIORITY

Venmo makes cash transfers straightforward and enjoyable, and we take the safety of your Venmo account very severely by utilizing safety measures to assist defend your account data. Learn extra at https://venmo.com/about/safety/

Venmo is a service of PayPal, Inc., a licensed supplier of cash switch providers. All cash transmission is offered by PayPal, Inc. pursuant to PayPal, Inc.’s licenses. Visit https://venmo.com/authorized/us-licenses/ for extra data. © 2017 PayPal. PayPal’s NMLS ID is # 910457.

PAYPAL, INC., IS LICENSED BY THE GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF BANKING AND FINANCE, LICENSE # 34967.

PayPal, Inc., holds Massachusetts Foreign Transmittal Agency License # FT3345.

PayPal, Inc., is licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

PayPal, Inc., is licensed to Transmit Money By Check, Draft or Money Order By The Department of Banking, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

PayPal, Inc., is a Rhode Island Licensed Seller of Checks and Money Transferor.

Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank pursuant to license by Mastercard International

Incorporated. The Bancorp Bank; Member FDIC. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the

circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

*Please notice, transfers are reviewed which can lead to delays or funds being frozen or eliminated out of your Venmo account. Learn extra right here: https://assist.venmo.com/hc/en-us/articles/221083888-Bank-Transfer-Timeline









