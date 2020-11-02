Do you want unique meals? Are you extra of a burger and fries form of particular person? Either approach, there’s a spot for you within the kitchens of World Chef, probably the most worldwide cooking recreation, with cooks and recipes from over 20 nationalities!

World Chef is a cheerful place the place the kitchen by no means closes, the waiter all the time has a giant smile on his face and the meals is so nice it’s best to in all probability play with a bib on.

Open your restaurant, give it a reputation and embellish it to your style! Then begin cooking world cuisines and serving clients! Your place will quickly change into so in style you’ll should make it larger!

Expand your menu with each new worldwide chef: Tacos, pizza, sushi,… The entire world can match inside one restaurant! The success ladder will lead you to welcoming VIP diners and even catering particular occasions! You will quickly grasp the artwork of operating a prime restaurant.

And keep in mind! This is just not a quick meals joint, take your time to slow-cook your finest recipes. Your clients know they are going to be definitely worth the ready.

—-

FEATURES:

* Create, embellish and run your personal nice eating restaurant!

* Craft unique decorations on the Design Studio.

* Buy and commerce recent substances and prepare dinner more and more scrumptious dishes.

* Build your self a dock, get a ship and begin importing unique substances!

* Serve your most interesting delicacies to clients from all around the globe.

* Increase your recognition and see how all of the VIPs change into regulars!

—-

World Chef is FREE to obtain and FREE to play. However, you should purchase in-app objects for the sport with actual cash. If you want to disable this characteristic, please flip off the in-app purchases in your telephone or pill’s Settings.









