Flo cooks her option to TV fame as a celeb chef on this fast-paced time administration recreation – COOKING DASH!

Sharpen your ability as you put together, prepare dinner, and serve scrumptious menu gadgets in every unique restaurant… in entrance of a reside studio viewers! Hear them gasp and cheer as you earn income in every thrilling episode! Quirky clients, celebrity VIPs, fast-paced kitchen motion, and TV fame await!

Excel as a chef to beat Series Finales and compete within the Trial of Style, the place you possibly can earn lovable Pets & Outfits!

COOK YOUR WAY TO STARDOM!

Control the fast-paced chaos as you sprint your approach across the kitchen, making ready meals for loopy clients! Collect tons of suggestions for wonderful service and make these income! YOU ARE DESTINED FOR FABULOUS TV CHEF MEGA-FAME!

HUNDREDS OF EPISODES TO COMPLETE!

Tons of enjoyable cooking play throughout distinctive restaurant reveals just like the Vegas-themed Table Steaks, loopy Taco Train, and stylish Hip Stir Cafe with many extra on the way in which!

COLLECT AND UPGRADE!

Wanna get extra profitable and well-known? Spend your income on upgrades for meals and home equipment on your restaurant! Upgrade to shiny stoves, fancy meals prep stations, and extra to make sure all clients get three-star service!

PRIZE WHEELS!

Introducing Weldon Brownie’s model new recreation present – Spin to Win! Spin a free Prize Wheel every single day to win prizes like Gold, Prep Recipes, VIP Tickets, Auto Chefs, Outfits, Pets, and extra!

OUTFITS & PETS!

Dress up Flo in enjoyable outfits themed for every Show, and equip Pets that will help you out within the kitchen by auto-serving Prep Recipes!

SERIES FINALES!

Want to check your ability? Face a gauntlet of difficult ranges in a Venue’s Series Finale – consultants solely! Beat each episode in a Venue with 4 or extra Stars to unlock!

TRIAL OF STYLE!

Try your luck within the Trial of Style! This multiplayer occasion options completely different Venues every time – do you’ve gotten what it takes to be the perfect?

PREP AWESOME RECIPES FOR MORE CUSTOMERS!

Make particular Recipes within the Prep Kitchen and entice clients with their favourite dishes! They’ll get you increasingly more well-known, drop cool gadgets, and offer you particular powers to blast your coffers with mega-profits and hold your star on the rise!

BECOME SUPER-FAMOUS!

Fan the flames of your fame as you begin your OWN SHOW filled with essentially the most elite VIPs coming to see YOU and your wonderful cheffing expertise! It’s FOOD and FAME for you as you host the hippest dinner events within the WORLD in entrance of MILLIONS of VIEWERS! It’s a TV Chef dream come true!

PLAY WITH FRIENDS!

Exchange items and compete with buddies in your unending quest to be the perfect!

WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?!?

Show your stuff and feed the hungry stomachs — and fragile egos — of the friends and VIPs! Download the FREE Cooking Dash® right this moment! THIS IS THE MOST INSANELY FUN DASH GAME EVER!

COOKING DASH now helps iPhone X in true wide-screen! See your favourite Venues in all their glory!

PLEASE NOTE:

– This recreation is free to play, however you possibly can select to pay actual cash for some further gadgets, which can cost your iTunes account. You can disable in-app buying by adjusting your system settings.

– Please purchase rigorously.

– Advertising seems on this recreation.

– This recreation permits customers to work together with each other (eg. chat rooms, participant to participant chat, messaging). Linking to social networking websites aren’t supposed for individuals beneath age 13.

– A community connection is required to play.

– A community connection is required to allow sure options/entry sure content material.

– For details about how Glu collects and makes use of your knowledge, please learn our privateness coverage at: www.Glu.com/privateness

– If you’ve gotten an issue with this recreation, please contact us at: www.Glu.com/assist









