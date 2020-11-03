Start your agricultural profession in Farming Simulator 14 on cellular and pill! Take management of your farm and its fields to fulfil your harvesting desires.

As properly as a refined appear and feel, Farming Simulator 14 offers you double the variety of farm machines to regulate, all authentically modelled on tools from actual agricultural producers, together with Case IH, Deutz-Fahr, Lamborghini, Kuhn, Amazone and Krone.

Features:

– New extremely detailed 3D graphics and a slick person interface take your gameplay expertise to the subsequent degree

– Play with a pal in a free roaming open world within the model new native multiplayer mode for WiFi and bluetooth

– Plant wheat, canola or corn and promote it in a dynamic market

– Mow grass, tedder and windrow it to create hay bales to feed to your cows, then promote their milk to the best bidder

– Make cash by promoting grass or chaff on the biogas plant

– Hire computer-controlled assistants that can assist you along with your work









