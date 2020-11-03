Live highschool your means!

5/5 “Out of all the iPhone games I’ve played, High School Story is easily the one with the most heart.” – Ok. Alpert

5/5 “I’m way past my high school years… but this game is hands down one of the best games I have ever played.” – Kaytumbear99

Meet All-Star classmates in all-new unique tales! Add them to the varsity of your goals, crammed with all your pals. Throw events, go on dates, and recruit jocks, nerds, cheerleaders, and MANY MORE classmates to unlock their tales! Go on wild journeys, take your staff to the following stage, and uncover lots of of different adventures!

– ADD SPECIAL CHARACTERS to your faculty, and unlock unique tales!

– THROW PARTIES to unlock over 30 characters!

– DATE your crush and play matchmaker for everybody at your faculty!

– BATTLE a rival highschool in an evolving story, together with a showdown on the Homecoming recreation, a science truthful, a prank struggle, and extra!

– PUT YOUR FRIENDS within the recreation and be a part of them on adventures, dates, and events!

– MAKE NEW FRIENDS and play their tales!

– BUILD your dream faculty and enhance it with all the pieces from a half-pipe to a field of puppies!

– CUSTOMIZE your look and select your clique!

– LEARN new vocabulary in enjoyable mini-games!

– ENJOY tons of recent content material each week, together with extra characters, extra tales, and extra romance!

Please be aware that High School Story is totally free to play, however you should purchase some recreation objects with actual cash. If you don’t need to use this characteristic, you’ll be able to disable in-app purchases in your machine’s settings.

———————————————–

To our gamers: Thank you to your ardour. Pixelberry is a agency believer that video games could make a distinction. And you’ve confirmed they will.

When we partnered with non-profits, like The Cybersmile Foundation, a cyberbullying non-profit, and the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) you responded with nice enthusiasm. Together, we’ve completed some wonderful issues.

* Over 4 million gamers have discovered extra about cyberbullying.

* Over 30,000 gamers have visited NEDA’s websites to be taught extra about consuming issues.

* And 1000’s of gamers have reached out to Cybersmile, typically for assist with bullying.

Thank you! We actually, sincerely respect your enthusiasm and assist.

– The Pixelberry Team

———————————————–

Your use of this utility is ruled by the Terms of Service out there at: http://highschoolstory.com/terms-of-service/

Collection and use of your knowledge are topic to the Privacy Policy out there at:

http://highschoolstory.com/privacy-policy/

Get the sport now to hitch within the enjoyable!

Chat with us: fb.com/HSSgame

Follow us: twitter.com/HSSGame









Incoming Search:

High School Story hack,

High School Story cheat,

High School Story iOS hack,

High School Story android hack,

High School Story generator,

High School Story on-line cheat.

Free High School Story Stack of Rings, Free High School Story Bunch of Rings, Free High School Story Stack of Books, Free High School Story Prom Throne, Free High School Story Stack of Coins, Free High School Story Bunch of Books, Free High School Story Starter Pack, Free High School Story Locker of Rings, Free High School Story Bunch of Coins, Free High School Story Prom Thrones Restock.