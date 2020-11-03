Hit it Rich! Casino Slots

Hit it Rich! Slots is the most important assortment of slot machine video games primarily based off of a few of your favourite franchises! Follow the yellow brick street to Vegas in THE WIZARD OF OZ™ or struggle the long run with THE TERMINATOR™ slot machine. Hit it Rich! Slots has on line casino enjoyable and mini video games for everybody!

Features:

ICONIC GAMES – Spin slot machines that includes:

– The Wizard of Oz™

– The Terminator™

– Ted™

– Bridesmaids™

– Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory™

– Downton Abbey™

– The Princess Bride™

– Mustang Money™

– Dragon Lines™

– Steve Harvey®

– I Love Lucy™

– Marilyn Monroe™

FREE COIN BONUSES

– Start Rich, and get Richer with 1,425,000 FREE cash only for taking part in

– Play Daily Bonuses and Bonus Games to make your pockets even fatter

SHARE THE WEALTH

– Connect with Facebook and ship your pals FREE spins or FREE cash

– Extend your keep whenever you play with pals! It’s enjoyable, quick and straightforward

VEGAS QUALITY & DESIGN

– Head to the guts of Vegas with state-of-the artwork sport design, graphics and sound

– Each slot machine is lovingly recreated to look identical to the true factor!

BONUS GAMES GALORE

– Play action-packed bonus video games with HUGE jackpots!

– Try on attire with the Bridesmaids™ or take a look at your destiny with Freaki Tiki 2. There’s all the time a enjoyable new sport to play in Vegas!

Facebook’s finest slots sport is offered for iPhone, iPad and iPad mini! Download right this moment and begin your slots journey!

Additional cash out there for buy.

Facebook:

Facebook.com/HitItRichSlots

Twitter:

Twitter.com/HitItRichSlots

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

• This sport is meant for an grownup viewers and doesn’t provide actual cash playing or a possibility to win actual cash or prizes. Practice or success at social gaming doesn’t indicate future success at actual cash playing.

• The sport is free to play; nonetheless, in-app purchases can be found for extra content material and in-game forex. In-app purchases vary from $0.99 to $99.99 USD.

• Use of this utility is ruled by Zynga’s Terms of Service, discovered at www.zynga.com/authorized/terms-of-service.

• For details about how Zynga makes use of private knowledge, please learn our privateness coverage at http://www.zynga.com/privateness/coverage.

• The Wizard of Oz™ – THE WIZARD OF OZ and all associated characters and parts are emblems of and © Turner Entertainment Co. (s17)

• The Terminator™ – The Terminator ©2017 Studiocanal S.A.S. ® All Rights Reserved.

Ted™ – TM & © 2017 MRC II Distribution Company L.P. All rights reserved.

• Bridesmaids™ – Bridesmaids is a trademark and copyright of Universal Studios. Licensed by Universal Studios Licensing LLC. All Rights Reserved.

• Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory™- © and ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s17)

• Downton Abbey™ – Downton Abbey™ © 2017 Carnival Film & Television Limited. All rights reserved.

• The Princess Bride™ – © Princess Bride Limited. All Rights Reserved.

• Steve Harvey® – Steve Harvey© 2017 Beautiful Day Productions LLC. “Steve Harvey” is a registered trademark of Steve Harvey. All Rights Reserved.

• I Love Lucy™ – I LOVE LUCY and associated marks TM & © 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Images of Lucile Ball & Desi Arnaz are licensed by Desilu, too, LLC. Unforgettable Licensing.

• Marilyn Monroe™ – Marilyn Monroe™ and the Marilyn Monroe signature are emblems of The Estate of Marilyn Monroe LLC. Rights of Publicity and Persona Rights are used with permission of The Estate of Marilyn Monroe LLC. Photo Bernard of Hollywood © 2017 Renaissance Road Inc. marilynmonroe.com









