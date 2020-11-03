Lezhin Comics-Premium Webtoons

+++ New episodes each day! +++

Not your on a regular basis comedian. Released each day.

Enjoy webcomics with our newest app (helps iOS 9).

#READIT #NEEDIT

【Something New Every Day】

New episodes, New promotions, New titles

【New Episodes】

We curate the best high quality content material and convey them to you each day (5:00am PST/ 4:00am PDT). Come again each day for one thing new, three hundred and sixty five days a yr.

【Exclusive Titles】

We carry you unique titles from prime expertise within the webtoon trade!

We have one thing for completely anyone – from workplace employees to college students. Experience the most well liked new titles from the giants to loopy, new concepts from the up-and-coming writers and artists. Only on Lezhin!

【Various Promotions】

We present numerous promotions starting from reductions to extra free episodes!

If you are hesitant to pay for a comic book instantly, watch for these promotions and browse extra earlier than you resolve!

【Free Sign Up, Free Content】

You can view free content material with out signing up.

However, to make use of Coins to buy episodes or to sync throughout units you might want to signal as much as Lezhin Comics.

Sign up in simply 3 seconds! Enter your e-mail and password and also you’re good to go.

You can reset your password at any time.

【Payment Support】

If you expertise fee errors, please contact [email protected] and we’ll get it fastened instantly.

Customer Support hours: M~F 10:00am – 6:00pm (KST)

Lezhin Comics Customer Support: [email protected]

【’Unlock All’ Feature】

Tired of getting to buy one episode at a time? We’ve added an ‘Unlock All’ characteristic which lets you buy all paid episode with a single faucet. If you are in for some binge studying, this characteristic is for you.

【Save and Read HD Quality Comics】

All Lezhin Comics can be found in HD picture high quality. Collect your favourite picks in ‘My Library’. Experience comics in crisp HD in your smartphone.

【Manage ‘My Library’ / ‘Recent’ List】

Manage your Library and Recent listing by modifying/hiding your considered comics. Read too many comics to maintain in your Library? Just go away your favorites and conceal the remainder.

【Episode Sort Order】

If your studying a brand new comedian, kind your comics so as of launch date. Or if you wish to view the latest episodes first, kind by most up-to-date.

【Purchase Coins】

You want cash to buy paid episodes. Check our Coin bundles in our ‘Purchase Coins’ menu. The extra Coins you get, the higher the deal!

【Comics for Everyone】

We procure the best high quality, G-rated content material for our iPhone/iPad app. For questions regarding comics which might be unavailable on the app, please confer with our Announcements or Customer Support FAQ.

Lezhin Comics Official Blog: social.lezhin.com

Facebook: www.fb.com/lzhncomics

【Customer Support】

e-mail: [email protected]

url: http://www.lezhin.com/en/assist









