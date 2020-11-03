LINE PLAY – Our Avatar World

Create a NEW you and enhance your personal particular place on LINE PLAY!

Double the enjoyable by assembly new mates from totally different Squares day by day!

Over 40 million new mates are ready! Jump in and let’s hang around on LINE PLAY!

[Main Features]

1) Create an similar YOU in 3 seconds!

Take a selfie and create an avatar that appears similar to you.

Set your avatar as your LINE profile picture that can amaze your mates!

You can even use your very personal avatar as a sticker to brighten photographs on LINE Camera!



2) Dress to impress! Get bizarre, get wild. It’s all you!

Dream of being the following fashionista on LINE PLAY?

Customize your avatar in your type with hundreds of hairstyles, attire, and make-up gadgets.

With a whole bunch of recent trend and inside gadgets added each week, you possibly can specific your type nonetheless you want!

Turn your room right into a enjoyable social gathering room with BGM inside gadgets and invite your mates over!

3) Let’s meet up on the Squares!

Meet and join with new mates from totally different Square zones.

NY Times, Treasure Island, LINE Café, and so on. Global group Squares for each themes.

Come and let’s dangle with new avatars from all around the globe!

4) Join a Circle and have enjoyable along with your mates!

You can both begin your personal Circle and invite mates, or be part of an present Circle!

Decorate the Circle room the way you select, and chat with different members!

Circles are available all styles and sizes—From small Circles for shut teams of outdated mates, to larger Circles the place you can also make new ones—

so that you’re certain to search out one which’s simply best for you!

5) Make unforgettable episodes on the Room Party!

Invite your avatar mates to your very personal room and throw a room social gathering.

Chat with mates utilizing your animated avatar and make the social gathering much more enjoyable!



6) Keep a diary of your enjoyable recollections

Life is extra enjoyable whenever you share.

Post a diary and share your day by day ideas with your mates.

Curious about who was featured on Today’s Best?

Discover new mates from Today’s Best day by day!

*Today’s Best is simply open to customers within the U.S., Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand solely.

7) Trendiest celebrities and characters are all right here on LINE PLAY

Become mates with PSY, WINNER, Astro, Hello Kitty, Snoopy and extra!

Visit their official rooms and join with them even nearer



8) Anyone who loves LINE PLAY generally is a VIP right here!

Did you already know you could get Stars simply by logging in day by day?

Collect Stars on a regular basis to develop into a VIP!

Get Ultra Rare gadgets solely accessible for VIP members!

Don’t miss out on at this time’s log in bonus!

PLEASE NOTE! LINE PLAY is free to obtain and play. However, some gadgets can be bought with actual cash. If you do not wish to use this characteristic, please set a password for in-app purchases in your machine’s settings.

Visit our official Facebook & Instagram Pages

http://www.fb.com/lineplay.world

https://www.instagram.com/lineplayglobal









