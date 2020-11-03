LiveMe – Live Video Chat

Live.me is among the high reside broadcasting apps

– Make new associates in your space and world wide

– Chat with stars and celebrities like Roman Atwood

– Watch your favourite movies by class, similar to singing, dancing, gaming and extra

– Send and obtain digital presents

– Features embrace gaming broadcasts, Shorts, Star Codes, stickers and facial-tracking filters/lenses

Enjoy and share your moments and reminiscences.

Meet Stars:

Live.me Official routinely hosts among the hottest celebrities, together with high YouTubers and proficient influencers! Vote to inform us who you need to see subsequent time!

Become a Star:

Join thousands and thousands of customers worldwide and watch performers share their abilities, or you can begin your individual channel, construct up a fanbase, accumulate digital presents. Find your true self and exhibit your abilities!

Live.me Features:

Broadcast, browse and consider content material by class

Get suggestions for broadcasters close by or throughout the globe

Save your replays in your private web page; View replays on the pages of different broadcasters

Live chat helps you to remark through the stream

Grow Fan Base + Meet Friends:

Connect and share with associates from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and extra

Create teams to work together with individuals who have shared pursuits

Gifts + Stars:

Send presents with particular animations to seize a broadcaster’s consideration

Receive presents that may flip into diamonds

Check in free of charge expertise factors and stars

Enter contests to your likelihood to win cash, tickets to occasions, different prizes

With VIP perform, unlock extra presents and particular title beside your title

Filters + Meet associates Online:

Animated filters transfer along with your face whereas broadcasting

Invite associates to affix your broadcast and have enjoyable collectively

All New Game Stream Feature:

Watch, chat and visitor broadcast with high avid gamers taking part in Minecraft, Clash of Clan, WOW and others on cell phone, Xbox, Play Station and PC in actual time

Set up your channel to develop into subsequent tremendous Gaming Star

Share your individual ideas and methods and chat with associates

Multiple languages are supported. You can meet individuals from totally different international locations, areas and cultures!

VIP subscriptions:

* Pay $19.99 per 30 days to develop into a VIP

* One-time cash package deal of 1000 Live.me cash

* Check and declare 20 Live.me cash day by day

* VIP-exclusive present to ship

* VIP-exclusive flying feedback

* VIP particular badge

* IMPORTANT NOTICE: VIP subscription shouldn’t be auto-renewed. For extra info, please refer our Terms of Use: http://www.liveme.com/protocol/phrases.html

More superior options coming quickly!

About Live.me:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/streamliveme

Facebook: https://www.fb.com/Kewllivestream/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/streamliveme

Blog: http://medium.com/live-me

Talent Program: [email protected]

Live.me followers: allow us to hear your voice. We’re open to suggestions & ideas:

https://www.fb.com/teams/134286240263240









Incoming Search:

LiveMe – Live Video Chat hack,

LiveMe – Live Video Chat cheat,

LiveMe – Live Video Chat iOS hack,

LiveMe – Live Video Chat android hack,

LiveMe – Live Video Chat generator,

LiveMe – Live Video Chat on-line cheat.

Free LiveMe – Live Video Chat 69-coin present bag, Free LiveMe – Live Video Chat 699-coin present bag, Free LiveMe – Live Video Chat 349-coin present bag, Free LiveMe – Live Video Chat 3499-coin present bag, Free LiveMe – Live Video Chat 6999-coin present bag, Free LiveMe – Live Video Chat 129 cash bag, Free LiveMe – Live Video Chat 1 Month Subscription(Auto-renewed), Free LiveMe – Live Video Chat 1 Month Live.me VIP.