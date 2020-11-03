Lucky Day – Win Real Money!

Lucky Day is a 100% Free Sweepstakes App!

Lucky Day gives free scratcher, lotto, and raffle video games for an opportunity to win actual cash and rewards. With each day alternatives to win as much as $100,000 in money immediately, earn rewards, or enter raffles!

Lucky Day is a free life-style expertise in your cellular system. We change lives each day by providing tons of of video games for our gamers to scratch and have an opportunity to win actual cash immediately.

Play your free each day lotto and scratch playing cards for an opportunity to win actual cash and prizes. New scratch playing cards can be found each day to your likelihood to win as much as $10,000 immediately. You can even enter sweepstakes contests, raffle giveaways, and the each day lotto.

Lucky Day is 100% free to obtain and play with no in-app purchases or deposits.

Lucky Day Features:

* Score an opportunity to win the jackpot prize of $100,000 by getting into the each day lotto!

* Win as much as $10,000 by matching 3 successful symbols on the moment win scratch playing cards!

* Cash prizes could be redeemed by way of PayPal.

* Earn reward playing cards from prime manufacturers together with Amazon, Walmart, Dunkin Donuts, Target, and many others.

Over $1.5 Million in money and rewards have already been awarded to Lucky Day gamers. With tons of of actual winners each day – you may be subsequent! New scratch card video games and lotto drawings can be found each day, so be certain that to play day by day to maximise your likelihood to win!

Congratulations to a few of our current winners:

* Jessica G. from Providence, RI who received the $350 Scratcher in August 2018

* Matthew W. from Los Angeles, CA who received the $200 Scratcher in August 2018

* Taylor G. from Corpus Christi, TX who received the $500 Scratcher in August 2018

* Alex R. from Chicago, IL who received the $200 Scratcher in August 2018

* Shasha F. from Boston, MA who the $345 Raffle in August 2018

THESE SWEEPSTAKES ARE DEVISED AS NON-GAMBLING PROMOTIONS and are meant solely for leisure functions.​

*APPLE, INC. (“Apple”) IS NOT A SPONSOR NOR IS INVOLVED IN ANY WAY WITH THIS APP, NOR DO THEY ENDORSE THIS SERVICE OR SPONSOR, ANY PRIZE REDEMPTIONS.

*Lucky Day is a free cellular gaming app that permits customers to win cash, no buy is important.









