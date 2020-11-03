It’s the final minute of the sport and your opponent has the ball… however he’s misplaced it! What an opportunity to attain the winner… you’re taking purpose, shoot… GOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!

With easy gameplay and nice physics, Soccer Stars is straightforward to select up and enjoyable to play! In true aggressive fashion, problem your opponents everywhere in the world for on-line desk soccer matches!

Compete in several tiers, from completely different international locations! Play on-line in opposition to folks from everywhere in the world or in opposition to your folks! Login along with your Facebook account and problem your folks to point out them what it means to be a Soccer Legend and take the cup house! Oh, and it’s also possible to play offline in opposition to a buddy in the identical system!

You may customise your Soccer Stars expertise by amassing the completely different groups! Show off your fashion and defend your nation’s colours!

What are you ready for? Everyone else is already enjoying Soccer Stars! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to have tons of enjoyable!

KEY FEATURES:

– Online and offline multiplayer sport

– Simple and enjoyable gameplay

– Amazing ball physics

– Online tournaments in opposition to gamers from everywhere in the world

– Play in opposition to your folks

– Collect completely different groups and cups

VIP Subscriptions

– Soccer Stars provides weekly and month-to-month subscriptions at USD $7,49 and USD $19,99 respectively. Prices could differ relying on gross sales, taxes and international locations.

– Payment will likely be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy

– Subscription robotically renews until auto-renew is turned off at the least 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval

– Account will likely be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval

– Subscriptions could also be managed by going to the Account Settings after buy and auto-renewal could also be turned off

– Any unused portion of a free trial interval, if supplied, will likely be forfeited when the person purchases a subscription to that publication, the place relevant

Terms and Conditions: https://m.miniclip.com/terms-and-conditions

Privacy Policy: https://m.miniclip.com/privateness









