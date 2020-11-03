Township is a novel mix of metropolis constructing and farming!

Build your dream city! Harvest crops, course of them at your services, and promote items to develop your city. Trade with distant islands. Open eating places, cinemas and different neighborhood buildings to provide life in your city particular taste. Explore the mine to get sources and discover historical artifacts. Run your personal zoo and acquire animals from around the globe.

Are you able to construct your dream? Let’s get began!

Township options:

● Different buildings and decorations you should use to create your dream city

● Various crops to develop and later course of at your factories

● Fun, charismatic townspeople with orders that you must fill

● Your city’s mine full of historical artifacts to find and acquire

● Exotic items introduced from the islands

● A zoo to construct the place you possibly can even breed animals

● Famous landmarks you should use to brighten your city, just like the Statue of Liberty, Big Ben, and lots of extra!

● Play together with your Facebook and Game Center associates or make new associates within the sport neighborhood!

Township is free to play, although some in-game gadgets can be bought for actual cash. If you do not wish to use this feature, merely flip it off in your gadget’s “Restrictions” menu.

*You want an web connection to play the sport and allow social interplay, competitions, and different options.*

Enjoying Township? Learn extra concerning the sport!

Facebook: www.fb.com/TownshipCellular

Twitter: twitter.com/township_mobile

Questions? Contact our Tech Support at [email protected]

Terms of Use: https://www.playrix.com/phrases/index.html

Privacy Policy: https://www.playrix.com/privateness/index.html









Incoming Search:

Township hack,

Township cheat,

Township iOS hack,

Township android hack,

Township generator,

Township on-line cheat.

Free Township Some Cash, Free Township Bundles of Cash, Free Township Envelope of Cash, Free Township Box of Cash, Free Township Envelope of Cash, Free Township Tiny Cash Pack, Free Township Case of Cash, Free Township Box of Cash, Free Township Bundles of Cash, Free Township Box of Cash.