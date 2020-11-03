Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots

Play Wizard of Oz Slots, the one FREE on line casino slots recreation from the Emerald City!

Join Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion as they journey to see the Wizard. Travel down the Yellow Brick Road to relive film experiences and win big payouts with FREE SPINS and MEGA WILDS on enjoyable new on line casino slots machines. Collect tens of millions of FREE CREDITS on daily basis from DAILY and HOURLY BONUSES!

RELIVE THE ADVENTURE AND REKINDLE YOUR LOVE FOR THE MOVIE

-Watch the story unfold as Dorothy and her social gathering unlock new on line casino slot machines. Instead of matching fruit or attempting to get 888’s, every machine is centered round a serious chapter from the film, so the extra you unlock, the extra of the story you see. THIS IS VEGAS Slots within the Emerald City!

SO MANY WAYS TO HIT THE JACKPOT

– Unbelievable Free Spins, jackpots, an enormous number of superb on line casino mini-games, gorgeous Dual Reels, and dozens of Bonuses and methods to really feel fortunate and WIN BIG completely FREE.

TAKE YOUR JOURNEY ANYWHERE

– Take the enjoyment of Oz Online or Offline and have your journey sync throughout all units with Facebook Connect.

FOLLOW YOUR FRIENDS

– You have the choice to observe your mates on the Yellow Brick Road as you journey below the blue sky of Oz to the Emerald City, unlocking new on line casino slot machines and sending FREE presents alongside the best way.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zWizardofOz

Follow-us on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/SlotsWizardOfOz

Additional data:

· This recreation is meant for an grownup viewers and doesn’t provide actual cash playing or a possibility to win actual cash or prizes. Practice or success at social gaming doesn’t indicate future success at actual cash playing.

· The recreation is free to play; nonetheless, in-app purchases can be found for extra content material and in-game forex. In-app purchases vary from $0.99 to $99.99 USD.

· Use of this software is ruled by Zynga’s Terms of Service, discovered at www.zynga.com/authorized/terms-of-service.

· For details about how Zynga makes use of private knowledge, please learn our privateness coverage at www.zynga.com/privateness/coverage.

· THE WIZARD OF OZ and all associated characters and parts are emblems of and © Turner Entertainment Co.

Judy Garland as Dorothy from THE WIZARD OF OZ.™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s17)









Incoming Search:

Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots hack,

Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots cheat,

Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots iOS hack,

Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots android hack,

Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots generator,

Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots on-line cheat.

Free Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots Credit Basket 5, Free Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots Credit Pack 2, Free Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots Credit Pack 3, Free Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots Credit Basket 2, Free Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots Beat The Witch Scratcher, Free Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots Credit Basket 10, Free Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots Starter Pack, Free Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots Credit Basket 30, Free Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots Credit Pack 4, Free Wizard of Oz: Casino Slots Credit Basket 20.