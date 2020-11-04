CSR Racing 2 – The subsequent chapter to the #1 drag racing franchise of all time has arrived.

Setting a brand new normal in visuals, CSR2 delivers hyper-real drag racing to the palm of your hand. Compete in opposition to stay gamers the world over along with your customized constructed supercars, together with LaFerrari, McLaren P1™, Koenigsegg One:1 and plenty of extra.

Team up with associates to kind a crew, tune your rides for max pace and dominate the competitors in world crew occasions. CSR2 is all-new; obtain without spending a dime and begin racing now!

NEXT-GEN GRAPHICS

CSR2 redefines what you thought doable in your cellular machine. Using excellent 3D rendering methods, CSR2 options probably the most stunning and genuine supercars up to now. Now you will get inside each automobile to disclose its meticulously detailed inside, together with authentic producers’ trim choices. Racing video games don’t get any extra actual than this.

REAL-TIME RACING

Compete in opposition to opponents from around the globe or race in opposition to your folks in real-time challenges.

CONFIGURE AND CUSTOMIZE

Customize your automobile with a variety of paint, rims, brake calipers and inside trims, simply as you’d in actual life with a world-class automobile configurator. Choose from paint wraps, decals and customized license plates to personalize your journey.

UPGRADE, TUNE AND FUSE

Car upgrades are solely the beginning. You can now get underneath the hood to tune gear ratios, tire strain, nitrous increase settings and rather more. And when the competitors will get ruthless, ensure you strip surplus automobiles for elements, and fuse them into your favourite automobiles.

BUILD YOUR DREAM GARAGE

Collect the supercars of your desires and present them off in your large warehouse storage – CSR2 options over 200 formally licensed automobiles from the world’s most fascinating automobile producers together with Ferrari, McLaren, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Pagani and Koenigsegg.

PLAY WITH FRIENDS – AND MAKE FRIENDS

Team up with your folks; plus take part with stay chat, multiplayer races, on-line crews, thrilling new on-line occasions and aggressive seasonal rankings.

DOMINATE THE CITY

Compete in single-player Crew Battles throughout beautiful race environments and work your approach from rookie to professional by defeating the highest crews in a metropolis the place nothing is because it appears. Can you uncover the reality? Remember to maintain a watch out for occasions to earn additional money for upgrades and win uncommon elements to your rides. New occasions added each day!

Requires iOS 9 or later.

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES

• For particular details about how Zynga collects and makes use of private or different information, please learn our privateness coverage at http://www.zynga.com/privateness/coverage.

• This recreation does allow a person to hook up with social networks, equivalent to Facebook, and as such gamers might come into contact with different individuals when taking part in this recreation. Social Networking Service phrases may additionally apply.

• The recreation is free to play, nevertheless in-app purchases can be found for added content material and premium foreign money. In-app purchases vary from $0.99 to $99.99.

• You will likely be given the chance to take part in particular presents, occasions, and packages from Zynga Inc. and its companions.

Use of this software is ruled by the Zynga Terms of Service, discovered at https://www.zynga.com/authorized/terms-of-service. Collection and use of non-public information are topic to Zynga’s Privacy Policy, discovered at http://www.zynga.com/privateness/coverage.









