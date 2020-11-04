Dragon City Mobile

Ready to tackle the most well liked battle recreation and to coach fire-breathing dragons to your will? Are you the one to assert the title of prime Dragon Master on the planet? Build your metropolis, and show your would possibly!

Build a Dragon City on floating islands and fill it with farms, habitats, buildings… and dragons! Collect and prepare your cute infants and evolve them into spectacular battle beasts that can defend you within the PvP Arenas!

Join forces with different Dragon Masters in Alliances, work together within the chat, take part in Alliance occasions, and unlock unique rewards.

Combine dragons of Fire, Nature, War, Legend, and many different parts to hatch uncommon hybrids and develop your assortment. You also can receive dragons from unique occasions!

FEATURES

– Complete the Dragon Book! There are over 500 dragons to breed and acquire to make your metropolis develop!

– New dragons be part of the sport each week by means of breeding occasions and particular islands.

– Enjoy the journey on the Dragon Quests and play in opposition to different Masters within the PvP Arenas to gather unique dragons, declare Warrior’s Chests, and climb up the leaderboards!

– Summon dragons from a magical world on the Tree Of Life and check out their expertise.

– Collect Orbs and empower your dragons: You’ll see how their energy in battle grows!

– Unlock superior options just like the Ancient World and the Guardian Dragons.

– Be social: Join Alliances to play and battle with different masters, chat with them, collaborate in Alliance Races, and open Alliance Chests.

– Log in with Facebook to avoid wasting your recreation and play on all of your gadgets – That manner you possibly can take your child dragons in every single place.

There are over 80 million Dragon Masters. What are you ready for? Join the battle: Build your metropolis in the present day!

If you already love our recreation… Drop us a pleasant overview 🙂

Dragon City is FREE to obtain and FREE to play. However, you should purchase in-app objects with actual cash. If you want to disable this function, please flip off the in-app purchases in your telephone or pill’s Settings.

Follow our recreation on Twitter: @DragonCitySport

Like us on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/DragonCity

Subscribe to our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/person/DragonCityChannel

Check out different cool video games by the creators of Dragon City: Monster Legends and World Chef!









