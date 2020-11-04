You’ll save an preliminary 5% while you join Drive Safe & Save™ from State Farm. And the safer you drive, mixed with the less miles you drive, the extra you may save on auto insurance coverage.

Your smartphone, together with a Bluetooth beacon you’ll obtain within the mail, will gather primary details about your driving traits. Next, the app will use this info to calculate your potential low cost on auto insurance coverage.

Key Functions

• View your present and trending reductions primarily based on particular driving traits

• Calculate your potential low cost by adjusting quite a lot of driving traits

• See how your driving stacks up in opposition to others

• Learn how your driving habits, akin to braking, mileage, pace and acceleration, have an effect on your low cost

• Read suggestions to enhance your grades on key driving traits

Available in choose states solely. Please contact your State Farm agent for availability.

Continued use of GPS operating within the background can dramatically lower battery life.









