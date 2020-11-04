Episode – Choose Your Story

Episode enables you to LIVE your tales with love, romance, journey, and drama. Wouldn’t it’s superb if YOU had been a personality in your favourite story? Episode enables you to do exactly that with over 100,000 gripping tales, the place you make selections that matter.

With billions of reads, Episode is the world’s largest assortment of interactive tales the place YOU select your future. Or change into a creator and write your personal!

How does it work?

• Customize your avatar and design your outfit

• Develop relationships together with your favourite characters – will they be rivals or lovers?

• Change destiny by means of your selections

• Discover all the totally different endings

• Immerse your self in hundreds of numerous worlds, the choices are limitless!

Not solely are you able to learn your favourite tales, you too can write your personal! Write and publish your very personal interactive tales on Episode’s platform, ammassing hundreds of thousands of reads your self.

Some of our favorites embody:

THE BABY PROJECT. Your world is turned the wrong way up if you’re paired with a mysterious new *HOT* scholar for Riverside High’s “Baby Project.” This highschool drama will depart you breathless.

PRETTY LITTLE LIARS. Will you and the opposite liars have the ability to uncover the mysterious “A” as she threatens to blackmail you? All just isn’t what it appears on this authentic twist on the hit TV sequence.

I MARRIED A PRINCE. You are pressured to marry a prince resulting from an historical household contract. Will you find yourself falling in love on this modern-day fairytale? Tread fastidiously, or your fortune would possibly unravel at your toes….

DEMI LOVATO: PATH TO FAME. When you win an opportunity to tour with the one and solely famous person Demi Lovato, your means to stability love, pals, and followers is put to the check! Will you make it to the ultimate stage?

BAD BOY’S GIRL. Tessa’s had a crush on Jay Stone for years. But when his half-brother Cole Stone comes again to city, the whole lot adjustments. Will you play it protected or probability crossing the road?

STARTED WITH A LIE. Slightly lie results in the romance of a lifetime – but in addition an enormous homicide investigation. How will you react when thrust into the media highlight whereas untangling this thriller?

Other goodies embody:

• Mean Girls: Senior Year

• The Royal Baby

• My Brother’s Best Friend

• Clueless: School’s Out

• It Started With a Bra

• Falling for the Dolan Twins

PLUS… extra new tales EVERY WEEK!

PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and all associated characters and components © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s18)

TM & ©2018 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

™ & ©2018 Universal Studios

PLEASE NOTE: Episode enables you to buy objects inside the sport for actual cash. Please disable in-app purchases in your gadget if you do not need this characteristic to be accessible.

EPISODE UNLIMITED SUBSCRIPTIONS:

You can subscribe for limitless entry to Episode content material

The subscriptions are $2.99 weekly, $7.99 month-to-month and $39.99 yearly*

You’ll have the ability to entry limitless tales at some stage in your subscription

Payment will likely be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy

Subscription robotically renews except auto-renew is turned off at the very least 24-hours earlier than the top of the present interval

Account will likely be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the top of the present interval

Subscriptions could also be managed by the consumer and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the consumer’s Account Settings after buy

No cancellation of the present subscription is allowed throughout energetic subscription interval

Any unused portion of a free trial interval, if provided, will likely be forfeited when the consumer purchases a subscription to that publication

*Prices are equal to the worth that “Apple’s App Store Matrix” determines is the equal subscription value in $USD

Your use of this software is ruled by the Terms of Service obtainable at http://pocketgems.com/episode-terms-of-service/. Collection and use of your information are topic to the Privacy Policy obtainable at http://pocketgems.com/episode-privacy-policy/.









