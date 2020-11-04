Best. Farm. Ever. Welcome to Hay Day, the most well-liked farming sport on mobiles and tablets, primary in 122 international locations.

Learn the lay of the land, are inclined to your crops, and commerce items with neighbors and associates. It’s an actual particular place the place the crops by no means die regardless that it by no means rains. Sharing the farm with our quirky animals solely makes issues extra enjoyable!

PLEASE NOTE! Hay Day is free to obtain and set up. However, some sport gadgets can be bought for actual cash. If you do not wish to use this function, please disable in­-app purchases in your machine’s settings. A community connection can be required.

FEATURES

* Grow and customise your farm

* Trade crops and contemporary items with neighbors and associates by means of your very personal roadside store

* Fulfill orders along with your truck and even by steamboat

* Repair your dock and forged your lure to fish the waters

* Build your personal city and welcome guests

MEDIA MENTIONS

Hay Day‘s presentation is fairly cinematic for a mobile game. It’s eye sweet. The controls are additionally easy, non intrusive, and use the iPhone’s contact display nicely.

Watching your crops develop and your twee factories spew out merchandise is a quietly pleasing expertise.

http://www.pocketgamer.co.uk/r/Multiformat/Hay+Day/evaluation.asp?c=42764

PLAYER REVIEWS

5/5 The art work is phenomenal, clear, lacking no particulars and definitely comical.

5/5 The animals are tremendous cute and nothing ever dies. No strain when you can’t play for a number of days.

5/5 I really like this sport I play it on a regular basis to construct my farm up. I really like the way it branches out from only a farm to fishing and mining. Overall very enjoyable sport 🙂

5/5 Great sport. Love the choices!! Got this sport for my iPad and it out does some other farm sport I’ve performed. Wonderful design and thought course of.

5/5 A “happy feel good” sport! 6 stars from this woman!

SUPPORT

Neighbor, are you having issues? Visit https://supercell.helpshift.com/a/hay-day/?l=en or contact us in sport by going to Settings > Help and Support.

Under our Terms of Services and Privacy Policy, Hay Day is allowed for obtain and play just for individuals 13 years or over of age.

Privacy Policy:

http://www.supercell.internet/privacy-policy/

Terms of Service:

http://www.supercell.internet/terms-of-service/

Parent’s Guide:

http://www.supercell.internet/mother and father/









