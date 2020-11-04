NOW’S YOUR CHANCE TO BECOME A MONOPOLY MILLIONAIRE!

America’s favourite board recreation meets the most effective genuine Las Vegas slot machines in a devoted social gaming app! Welcome to MONOPOLY Slots, the place you’re assured to really feel like a mogul as you win your solution to fame and countless enjoyable!

Install now and journey to MONOPOLY City, the place you’ll assist MR. MONOPOLY restore the ageing metropolis to its former grandeur!

Select your token and advance to Mediterranean Avenue to assemble a glittering new Hotel that produces FREE cash for you each day. Develop every block of MONOPOLY City to extend your earnings, earn new tokens, meet attention-grabbing characters, unlock particular bonuses, and most vital of all: win INCREDIBLE JACKPOTS on genuine MONOPOLY slot machine video games by WMS!

A FORTUNE OF FEATURES!

– Choose your favourite token! Will the Battleship enhance your luck, or will the Top Hat greatest tip the percentages? The alternative is yours!

– Complete Quests to construct up your metropolis and grow to be a real actual property mogul! Build a model new practice station on Baltic Avenue; assemble a loopy water park on St. James Place; engineer an electrical energy plant on St. Charles Place! A tycoon’s work is rarely performed!

– Complete thrilling Tasks on slot machines to earn MONOPOLY Bucks!

– Log in every day to earn Chance Cards that might immediately change your fortunes!

– Find particular, limited-edition tokens hidden all through the world, just like the Koi Fish and the Beach Ball! Can you accumulate all of them??

– Become essentially the most well-known Tycoon as you climb the leaderboards in TYCOON MODE!

– Complete particular targets in your favourite slots to construct HOUSES AND HOTELS! Can you construct all of them?

– Travel to Ancient Greece and assist the gods rebuild Mount Olympus as you spin epic slot machines!

A LUXURIOUS SET OF LAS VEGAS SLOTS!

Only MONOPOLY Slots gives REAL WMS MONOPOLY-themed slot machine video games, in addition to new and thrilling unique slots, all FREE TO PLAY and that includes MASSIVE JACKPOTS each day!

MONOPOLY-themed slots embody:

– MONOPOLY Super Grand Hotel that includes the profitable Tycoon Bonus!

– MONOPOLY Prime Real Estate that includes Wild Multipliers and monumental wins within the Free Spin bonus!

– MONOPOLY Big Money Reel that includes an enormous money wheel and as much as 50 Free Spins to set off!

– MONOPOLY Money Zone that includes a Game-in-Game bonus and 5 totally different jackpots!

– MONOPOLY Colossal Boardwalk that includes Colossal Reels and full stacks of wilds!

A wide range of different thrilling slot machine video games together with:

– Epic WMS slot machine video games like Frozen Inferno and Kronos: Father of Zeus!

– One-of-a-kind slot machines based mostly in your favourite board video games like CLUE, OUIJA, and BATTLESHIP, and YAHTZEE!

MORE COMING SOON!

– Check again each day for brand new Tasks, Quests, slot releases, occasions and extra!

– Travel to MONOPOLY City North and assist MR. MONOPOLY proceed to rebuild MONOPOLY City!

– Compete with different gamers within the group problem occasion!

– Try your luck at profitable a MASSIVE JACKPOT in our particular raffle occasion!

JOIN THE FREE MONOPOLY SLOTS FUN!

INSTALL NOW to hitch the group, and like us on Facebook at: https://www.fb.com/monopolyslots/

The MONOPOLY identify and emblem, the distinctive design of the sport board, the 4 nook squares, the MR. MONOPOLY identify and character, in addition to every of the distinctive components of the board and enjoying items are logos of Hasbro for its property buying and selling recreation and recreation gear. © 1935, 2018 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.

BATTLESHIP, CLUE, OUIJA and YAHTZEE are logos of Hasbro and are used with permission © 2018 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.

MONOPOLY Slots is a Play-For-Fun on line casino that’s meant for amusement solely.

All in-game gross sales are remaining. The video games are meant for an grownup viewers (i.e. meant to be used by these 21 or older). The video games don’t provide “real money gambling” or a chance to win actual cash or prizes. Practice or success at social on line casino gaming doesn’t indicate future success at “real money gambling.”









Incoming Search:

MONOPOLY Slots hack,

MONOPOLY Slots cheat,

MONOPOLY Slots iOS hack,

MONOPOLY Slots android hack,

MONOPOLY Slots generator,

MONOPOLY Slots on-line cheat.

Free MONOPOLY Slots Executive Package, Free MONOPOLY Slots Millionaire Package, Free MONOPOLY Slots Industrialist Package, Free MONOPOLY Slots Starter Pack, Free MONOPOLY Slots Entrepreneur Package, Free MONOPOLY Slots Empire Package, Free MONOPOLY Slots Mogul Package, Free MONOPOLY Slots Tycoon Pack, Free MONOPOLY Slots Tycoon Pack, Free MONOPOLY Slots Tycoon Pack.