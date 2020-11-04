Passion Puzzle – an enchanting free to play relationship sim recreation the place you’ll be able to take a dive into summer season love journey.

The story begins while you arrive in a coastal metropolis as a vacationer to loosen up and make some new mates. On your means you meet many beautiful ladies who appear to be actually fascinated about you.

Who will you select on the finish? Sweet and type Mary, strict Ivy, tameless Ioly, kinky Mika, refined Shantal or kinda naive however nonetheless beautiful Emilia? Try to win the guts of 1 or all of them – degree up your sexuality, humorousness or mind by finishing simple match 3 duties.

Date & flirt, get scorching selfies and comply with the intriguing storyline of Passion Puzzle!

You will like this recreation if you happen to:

– like relationship sim video games & relationship video games for boys;

– are fascinated about relationship fairly ladies and constructing relationships;

– are keen on fixing match 3 puzzles;

– like anime, anime video games & Japanese tradition;

– imagine that there are attention-grabbing matching video games for adults and need to play one in every of them.

Reach out to every of the women – select the precise reply within the dialogue and get additional bonuses enjoying 3 in a row video games. Get misplaced in thrilling love video games with parts of relationship simulator!









