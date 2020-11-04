Wednesday, November 4, 2020
    Prodigy Math Game




    Join over 15 million academics and college students already utilizing Prodigy to study math free of charge! With over 900 essential math expertise for Grades 1 – 8, Prodigy is the right sport for mastering arithmetic each at dwelling and at college.

    All academic content material in Prodigy is free, and can keep free ceaselessly! We solely become profitable via a totally non-obligatory sport improve, which solely unlocks some further content material.

    Aside from being the world’s most participating math sport, Prodigy additionally has these nice options, all of which can be found free of charge:
    1. Full alignment with key curricula (e.g., Common Core, Ontario, TEKS, MAFS)
    2. Automatic evaluation in-game for all college students to position them within the right grade
    3. 24/7 Real-time reporting
    4. Embedded in-game formative, diagnostic, and summative assessments.

    Each grade covers key arithmetic matters that each one college students should grasp:
    Grade 1 math: evaluating numbers, addition to twenty, counting, blended operations, composing numbers, subtraction to twenty, 2D shapes, information relationships, place worth, addition to 100, ordering numbers, studying numbers, fractions, time, rounding, patterning, subtraction to 100.

    Grade 2 math: information relationships, counting, subtraction to 100, addition to 1000, blended operations, addition to 100, cash, subtraction to 1000, 2D shapes, studying numbers, addition to twenty, place worth, subtraction to twenty, evaluating numbers, composing numbers, conversion, time, rounding, geometry.

    Grade 3 math: multiplication, patterning, division, information relationships, fractions: equal, multiplication details, blended operations, fractions: signify, 2D shapes, fractions: evaluating, division details, measurement, subtraction to 1000, addition to 1000, rounding, conversion, time, space.

    Grade 4 math: fractions: addition and subtraction, patterning, conversion, place worth, blended operations, division, addition to 1000, multiplication, rounding, measurement, fractions: equal, subtraction to 1000, information relationships, 2D shapes, fractions: evaluating, fractions and decimals, decimals: evaluating, elements, addition to 1000000, multiplying fractions, including to 100, subtracting to 100, cash, studying numbers, subtraction to 1,000,000, representing fractions, angles, representing decimals, time.

    Grade 5 math: unit conversion, including and subtracting fractions, multiplication, multiplying fractions, information relationships, dividing fractions, multiplying decimals, sample guidelines, including decimals, 3-digit division, second shapes: sides vertices and angles, decimals: place worth, blended operations, evaluating fractions, evaluating decimals, division: decimals, decimals: blended operations, numerical expressions, 3D shapes: quantity, place worth, measurement, representing decimals, expressions and equations.

    Grade 6 math: proportional relationships, expressions and equations, 3D shapes, including decimals, variables, expressions, and equations, geometry, division, subtracting decimals to thousandths, ratios, dividing fractions, reciprocals, evaluating rational numbers, evaluating exponents, information relationships, multiplying decimals to thousandths, unit charges, exponent guidelines, elements and multiples, dividing decimal numbers to tenths, blended operations with decimals, addition, multiplication, measurement.

    Grade 7 math: proportional relationships, likelihood, multiplying and dividing rational numbers, ratios, information relationships, including and subtracting rational numbers, variables, expressions, and equations, unit charges, 2D shapes, linear expressions, representing rational numbers, geometry, 3D shapes, rational numbers: blended operations, integers

    Grade 8 math: geometry, linear expressions, expressions and equations, features, evaluating exponents, exponent guidelines, scientific notation, information relationships, Pythagorean theorem, irrational numbers, unit charges, angles, statistics, 3D shapes, radicals, variables, expressions, and equations.

    For a whole breakdown of all 900+ expertise, please go to prodigygame.com/math/expertise.




