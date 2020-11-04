Xoom Money Transfer

The best solution to ship cash, reload telephones, and pay payments worldwide. Use Xoom, a PayPal Service, to ship cash securely proper out of your cellphone in seconds. Download the free Xoom app in the present day!

SEND MONEY IN SECONDS

Sending cash with the app is quick, straightforward, and handy. You can log in immediately with Touch ID and begin sending cash out of your cellphone. You may also repeat your final transaction with the slide-to-send function. No want to offer your recipient’s data once more as a result of we have already got it!

You may also pay utility payments of household and buddies again residence and reload their pay as you go telephones immediately proper out of your cellphone.

GET INSTANT UPDATES

Have you ever nervous in regards to the standing of your cash after you’ve despatched it to your beloved? Track your transaction for immediate updates. You may also get assist 24/7 by calling Customer Support.

STAY CONNECTED WHILE ON THE MOVE

The Xoom app provides you the liberty to ship cash worldwide, anytime. You don’t should hold your family members ready for cash. Now you possibly can ship cash on to their checking account out of your cellphone!

WORLDWIDE NETWORK

You can ship cash immediately to greater than 56 international locations worldwide, proper out of your cellphone, together with Mexico, India, Philippines, China, Guatemala, Colombia, Honduras, El Salvador and Vietnam

– You could make immediate deposits to India to most main banks like HDFC Bank, PNB, Axis Bank, and Yes Bank

– In Latin America, we have now a large community of money pickup brokers with greater than 13,000 areas in Mexico alone!

– In Philippines, we have now greater than 15,000 money pickup areas. For financial institution deposits, you can also make immediate transactions to BDO, Metrobank, RCBC, and PNB. We additionally supply door-to-door supply in Philippines at no further payment

You can do all this and extra from the comfort of your cellphone. Install the app in the present day!

SAVE MONEY WHEN YOU SEND MONEY

Enjoy low charges each time you employ Xoom. Save much more cash on charges once you pay along with your checking account.

WE’VE GOT YOUR BACK

We use the newest expertise to safe your private and monetary data. We additionally assure that your cash might be obtained or we’ll refund your transaction in full.

LEGAL

Limits and costs on transactions range primarily based on sort of transaction together with transaction historical past, payout location, cost instrument, and supply methodology.









