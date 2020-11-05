See how your Angry Birds expertise stack up towards your folks and the world in 3 new tournaments each week, or compete with one other participant one-on-one within the Star Cup! Come out on prime to climb the leaderboards and earn superior rewards.

Tournament options:

– A brand new aggressive event beginning each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday!

– Play 12 NEW ranges each week!

– Defeat your opponents and advance to larger leagues.

– See the place you place in a leaderboard with your whole buddies.

– Special themed tournaments each 2 weeks!

– Earn superior rewards!

Star Cup options:

– Challenge one other Angry Bird Friends participant one-on-one.

– Free energy up, particular slingshot, and stage impact on every stage.

– Level up your birds! Collect feathers to stage up your birds for extra scoring energy.

– Win streaks! Win extra matches in a row to extend your rewards.

——–

Terms of Use: https://www.rovio.com/terms-of-service

Privacy Policy: https://www.rovio.com/privateness

*Note: Angry Birds Friends is free to play with elective in-app purchases. A community connection is required to play in your cell system.

Important message for folks:

Angry Birds Friends might comprise:

– Direct hyperlinks to social networking web sites which might be supposed for an viewers over the age of 13.

– Direct hyperlinks to the web that may take gamers away from the sport with the potential to browse any internet web page.

– Advertising of Rovio merchandise and likewise merchandise from choose companions.

– The choice to make in-app purchases. The invoice payer ought to all the time be consulted beforehand.









