The world’s finest multiplayer Basketball recreation on cell, from the creators of a number of smash-hit on-line sports activities video games!

Dribble, shoot, rating, WIN! Grab the ball and tackle the world with BASKETBALL STARS.

Play fast-paced, genuine 1v1 multiplayer basketball! Show your abilities, strikes and fakes to juke out your opponent and shoot for the basket! On protection, keep within the face of the attacker, steal the ball, and time your leaps to dam their pictures! All in REAL-TIME!

REALISTIC 3D GRAPHICS

Basketball on cell has by no means seemed this good: absolutely customisable 3D gamers and quite a lot of environments to play in!

COMPETE 1-ON-1 IN TWO AWESOME MULTIPLAYER GAME MODES

Test your duelling instincts in 1v1 Attacker-Defender battles, or rush to shoot hoops in a time-based 1v1 Shooting Race.

INCREDIBLE REWARDS AND HUNDREDS OF UNIQUE ITEMS

Playing like an all-star? Enter higher-ranked matches with larger stakes, and unlock particular basketballs and distinctive wearables to develop your energy and magnificence.

LEVEL UP

Start out on the Underdog courtroom and play your method as much as the highest. Gain entry to extra unique courts and compete with the most effective Basketball Stars gamers on the market!

KEY FEATURES

True 1-on-1 basketball gameplay

Realistic 3D graphics

2 completely different on-line multiplayer recreation modes

Easy to pick-up, difficult to grasp

400+ customisation gadgets = 1000’s of distinctive seems!

40+ unlockable basketballs

Dribble, feint, shoot, steal, block and get highly effective bonuses off the backboard

Free to play!

— Download Basketball Stars by Miniclip NOW! —

Requirement: iPhone 4S or newer, iPod Touch fifth gen, iPad 2 or newer

This recreation wants an web connection to play

