    Basketball Stars™




    The world’s finest multiplayer Basketball recreation on cell, from the creators of a number of smash-hit on-line sports activities video games!

    Dribble, shoot, rating, WIN! Grab the ball and tackle the world with BASKETBALL STARS.

    Play fast-paced, genuine 1v1 multiplayer basketball! Show your abilities, strikes and fakes to juke out your opponent and shoot for the basket! On protection, keep within the face of the attacker, steal the ball, and time your leaps to dam their pictures! All in REAL-TIME!

    REALISTIC 3D GRAPHICS
    Basketball on cell has by no means seemed this good: absolutely customisable 3D gamers and quite a lot of environments to play in!

    COMPETE 1-ON-1 IN TWO AWESOME MULTIPLAYER GAME MODES
    Test your duelling instincts in 1v1 Attacker-Defender battles, or rush to shoot hoops in a time-based 1v1 Shooting Race.

    INCREDIBLE REWARDS AND HUNDREDS OF UNIQUE ITEMS
    Playing like an all-star? Enter higher-ranked matches with larger stakes, and unlock particular basketballs and distinctive wearables to develop your energy and magnificence.

    LEVEL UP
    Start out on the Underdog courtroom and play your method as much as the highest. Gain entry to extra unique courts and compete with the most effective Basketball Stars gamers on the market!

    KEY FEATURES
    True 1-on-1 basketball gameplay
    Realistic 3D graphics
    2 completely different on-line multiplayer recreation modes
    Easy to pick-up, difficult to grasp
    400+ customisation gadgets = 1000’s of distinctive seems!
    40+ unlockable basketballs
    Dribble, feint, shoot, steal, block and get highly effective bonuses off the backboard
    Free to play!

    — Download Basketball Stars by Miniclip NOW! —

    Requirement: iPhone 4S or newer, iPod Touch fifth gen, iPad 2 or newer
    This recreation wants an web connection to play

    Don’t miss out on the newest information:

    Like Miniclip: http://fb.com/miniclip
    Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/miniclip
    ————————————
    Find out extra about Miniclip: http://www.miniclip.com
    TERMS AND CONDITIONS: http://www.miniclip.com/terms-and-conditions
    PRIVACY POLICY: http://www.miniclip.com/privateness




