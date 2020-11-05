Get prepared for the all-new Dragon Ball smartphone recreation that followers around the globe have been ready for! Battle it out in top quality 3D phases with character voicing! Enjoy 1 on 1 motion in opposition to rival gamers from throughout the globe!

Works with: iPhone SE, 6S, 7, 8, X; iPad Mini 4, Air 2, 2017, Pro.

Dragon Ball Legends DOES NOT help: iPhone 5S, 6, 6 Plus; iPad Air, Mini 2, Mini 3, iPod Touch.

Card Action Battles with Intuitive Controls

– Easily management your favourite DB fighters.

– Unleash fierce combos and explosive particular strikes with the contact of a finger!

Worldwide Versus Battles

– Real-time battles in opposition to DB followers from around the globe.

– Power up your personal character and crush the competitors!

Original Storyline

– Play because the all new character designed by Akira Toriyama!

– Experience a brand new journey with Goku and all of your favourite characters.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Website:

http://bandainamcoent.co.jp/english/

By downloading or putting in this app, you conform to the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Terms of Service.

Terms of Service:

http://authorized.bandainamcoent.co.jp/phrases

Privacy Policy:

http://authorized.bandainamcoent.co.jp/privateness

Note:

This recreation comprises some gadgets out there for in-app buy that may improve gameplay and pace up your progress. In-app purchases will be disabled in your system settings, see http://help.apple.com/kb/HT4213 for extra particulars.

Powered by “CRIWARE”.

CRIWARE is a trademark of CRI Middleware Co., Ltd.

This software is distributed beneath the official rights from the license holder.









Incoming Search:

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS hack,

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS cheat,

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS iOS hack,

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS android hack,

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS generator,

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS on-line cheat.

Free DRAGON BALL LEGENDS Chrono Crystal G, Free DRAGON BALL LEGENDS Chrono Crystal J, Free DRAGON BALL LEGENDS Pack P, Free DRAGON BALL LEGENDS Chrono Crystal Okay, Free DRAGON BALL LEGENDS Chrono Crystal I, Free DRAGON BALL LEGENDS Chrono Crystal H, Free DRAGON BALL LEGENDS Chrono Crystal E, Free DRAGON BALL LEGENDS Monthly_B, Free DRAGON BALL LEGENDS Monthly_A, Free DRAGON BALL LEGENDS Pack A.