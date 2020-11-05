Have enjoyable along with your family and friends by taking part in a set of wonderful multiplayer video games through iMessage!
GamePigeon options following video games:
~ 8-Ball
~ Mini Golf
~ Basketball
~ Tanks
~ Sea Battle
~ Cup Pong
~ Anagrams
~ Mancala
~ Knockout
~ Shuffleboard
~ Chess
~ Checkers
~ Four in a Row
~ Gomoku
~ Reversi
~ 20 Questions
~ Dots and Boxes
~ 9-Ball
~ Word Hunt
~ Filler
~ Crazy 8!
More video games are coming very quickly!
Attributions:
Vectorized Playing Cards 2.0 – http://sourceforge.web/tasks/vector-cards/ Copyright 2015 – Chris Aguilar. Licensed underneath LGPL 3
Basketball Basket – by Scopia Visual Interfaces Systems, s.l. (http://www.scopia.es) and Eteks (http://sweethome3d.com), licensed underneath CC BY 4.0
