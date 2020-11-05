Play The Meg version of Hungry Shark now. The Meg is opening in theaters August 10!. We’re the Official sport for Shark Week, stay each week prefer it’s Shark Week!

Take management of a really Hungry Shark and go on a frantic ocean rampage!

Survive so long as attainable by consuming every part and everybody in your method!

Explore underwater worlds and evolve iconic sharks just like the Great White and Megalodon!

In this action-packed aquatic journey:

• Unlock greater than a dozen distinctive sharks and different fintastic creatures

• Explore free-roaming worlds each above and under the waves

• Enjoy jawsome 3D graphics and sound results

• Discover and devour mysterious creatures of the deep

• Recruit Baby Sharks to spice up your predatory powers

• Equip superior equipment like Lasers, Jetpacks and Top Hats!

• Find and accumulate sunken Bonus Objects

• Sink your tooth into a great deal of difficult missions

• Activate Gold Rush to outlive longer and rating increased

• Take half in common in-game occasions to attain restricted version prizes

• Challenge your folks through Facebook social options

• Attack with intuitive contact or tilt controls

• Play offline wherever you’re – no Wi-Fi wanted!

• Synchronize your sport simply throughout iOS gadgets.

Hungry Shark Evolution is frequently up to date with new options, content material and challenges to maintain you hooked!

THIS GAME IS ONLY COMPATIBLE WITH iPhone 5 or later, iPad Mini 2 or later, iPad 3 or later, iPad Air or later and iPod sixth era or later. Now optimised for iPhone X!

This app comprises In-App Purchases which let you purchase Gem and Coin forex which could be spent on upgrades and equipment. Gems and Coins can be collected in sport with out requiring buy, or by watching video commercials from the Treasure display screen.

This sport comprises promoting. Advertising is disabled in the event you make any buy.

Like on Facebook: www.fb.com/HungrySharkEvolution Follow on Twitter @HungrySharkEvo Subscribe on YouTube: http://youtube.com/FutureGamesOfLondon Need assist? Have some suggestions for us? Contact: [email protected]









