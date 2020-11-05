Discover dragon legends, magic, quests, and a secret land of leisure and thriller on this planet of Merge Dragons! the place you may mix every part into higher and higher issues by matching!

In a mystical world hidden among the many clouds, the vale of Dragonia flourished. Then evil Zomblins solid a void throughout the vale. The solely hope to heal the land rests in YOUR magical energy to MATCH ANYTHING — dragon eggs, timber, treasures, stars, magical flowers, and even legendary creatures.

Match eggs to hatch useful dragons, then evolve them to find extra highly effective dragons! Figure out difficult puzzle ranges: match the Gaia statues to win, then carry rewards again to your Camp to gather and develop.

What will you uncover as you match your camp to perfection and nurture your dragons?

MERGE DRAGONS! FEATURES:

== Match Objects ==

• Discover over 500 incredible objects to match and work together with.

• Freely drag objects across the lovely world and match 3 of a form to evolve them into higher issues!

• Match practically something – crops, buildings, cash, treasures, fallen stars, magic objects, legendary creatures, and extra!

• Match Life Essence and faucet it to unleash energy to heal the vale!

• Discover the Gaia statues caught in every stage’s cursed land. Match them to resolve the puzzle and create life!

== Collect New Dragon Breeds ==

• Discover 17 dragon breeds who reside within the vale, and evolve them by way of 8 development phases for brand spanking new dragons!

• Match eggs to hatch useful dragons who will roam the vale and harvest objects so that you can use or match.

== Tricky Puzzles ==

• Over 600 quests to problem your thoughts!

• Test your puzzle fixing abilities in additional than 140 tough ranges stuffed with new quests and rewards that can assist you construct your dragon camp!

• Discover hidden ranges – can you discover all of them?

• On your puzzle journey, it’s possible you’ll cross paths with evil Zomblins. Watch out and watch out!

Download now and uncover the place Merge Dragons! will take you!

Merge Dragons! is dropped at you by Gram Games, the studio behind the highest hit titles 1010!, Merged!, Six!, Bounzy!, Merge Town!, Merge Farm!, Paint Tower!, and Merge Gems!

Optimized for Tablets. May be performed with out an Internet connection.

Use of this software is ruled by Zynga’s Terms of Service, discovered at www.zynga.com/authorized/terms-of-service.









