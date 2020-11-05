Pixel Car Racer is the primary of its sort, a retro model arcade racer, that includes a RPG sandbox expertise. Build your dream storage with limitless automobile customization! Take your experience to the streets and race your solution to the highest.

FEATURES

• Drag and Street recreation modes

• Over 100+ Cars!

• 1000+ Car Parts!

• RPG Style Tuning

• Dyno Tuning

• Beautiful pixel artwork graphics

• Burnouts

• Liveries

• Custom Livery Designer

• Realistic engine system

• Manual gear shifting

• Racing model pedals together with clutch!

• Japan, Euro, US model Cars/Parts.

• Active neighborhood

• Facebook login with cloud saving

• Designed for automobile lovers worldwide

PCR web site: http://www.pixelcarracer.com/

PCR fb: https://www.fb.com/PixelCarRacer/

STUDIO FURUKAWA web site: http://www.studiofurukawa.com/

TROUBLESHOOTING

If experiencing crashing or any bugs, please contact us.









