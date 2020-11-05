Thursday, November 5, 2020
    Traffic Rider




    Another masterpiece from the creators of Traffic Racer. This time, you’re behind the wheels of a bike in a way more detailed gaming expertise, but in addition retaining the old fashioned enjoyable and ease.

    Traffic Rider takes the infinite racing style to an entire new degree by including a full profession mode, first individual view perspective, higher graphics and actual life recorded bike sounds. The essence of clean arcade racing continues to be there however within the shell of the subsequent era. Ride your bike within the infinite freeway roads overtaking the site visitors, improve and purchase new bikes to beat the missions in profession mode.

    Now it’s time to hit the roads with a motorbike!

    FEATURES
    – First individual digicam view
    – 26 motorbikes to select from
    – Real motor sounds recorded from actual bikes
    – Detailed environments with day and night time variations
    – Career mode with 70+ missions
    – Online leaderboards and 30+ achievements
    – Support for 18 languages

    TIPS
    – The sooner you trip, the extra scores you get
    – When driving over 100 kmh, overtake site visitors automobiles carefully to get bonus scores and money
    – Driving in other way in two-way provides additional rating and money
    – Do wheelies to get additional rating and money

    GAME TRAILER

    FOLLOW US
    * http://fb.com/trafficridergame
    * http://twitter.com/traffic_rider

    *** No Timers, No Fuel *** Just pure infinite enjoyable!

    Traffic Rider will likely be up to date often together with your strategies. Don’t overlook to depart a evaluation together with your suggestions.




    admin

