“Time to place steel to the pedal and use these capturing abilities to do some wrecking! Autobirds and Deceptihogs ROLL OUT! Angry Birds and Transformers collide on this action-packed, 3D shoot ‘em up journey! The EggSpark has reworked the eggs into crazed robots who’re destroying Piggy Island, however who can cease them?! Autobirds, ROLL OUT!

The Autobirds have some robust bots on their crew – Red as Optimus Prime, Chuck as Bumblebee, and the remainder of the transformerized flock! But the brave Autobirds can’t save Piggy Island on their very own – to cease the EggBots they’ll want to hitch forces with their arch rivals the DECEPTIHOGS (like Decepticons solely smellier). Can these bitter enemies crew up and put apart their variations? Yeah proper…

– COLLECT! Unlock a roster of heroes (and villains) with distinctive assaults and talents!

– DESTROY! No want for slingshots when you’ve got LASERS!

– VEHICLES! Oh, sure! Cars, vehicles, tank or planes – remodel to dodge falling hazards!

– UPGRADES! Get stronger weapons and new skills for each Transformer!

– TAG TEAM! Borrow a pal’s character to unleash a devastating two-bot assault!

– ENERGONICONS! Take smaller robots to help you smashing blocks!

– EVENTS! Weekly occasions let you compete to win prizes!

– ACCESSORIES! Customise and improve your Transformers with iconic gadgets!

– CRATES! Earn prizes by opening crates filled with sources, equipment and even characters!

– SPARK RUN! Test your steel on 160 ranges of accelerating problem!

– QUESTS! Complete each day challenges for rewards!

“Oh so fun…I was hooked on the new shoot-’em-up gameplay.” – Jason Cipriani, CNET

“Angry Birds Transformers captures the thrills robots in disguise held for the young me, while also introducing a bold new gameplay mechanic to Angry Birds.” – Stuart Dredge, The Guardian

“Enjoyable to play and its sense of humor is in exactly the right place.” – Shaun Musgrave, TouchArcade

“This is one game in the Angry Birds stable that you’re not going to want to miss.” – Brittany Vincent, Modojo

*NOTE:

– Angry Birds Transformers is totally free to play, however there are elective in-app purchases accessible.

– A community connection is required for some recreation options.

– When you play for the primary time, there’s a one-off obtain of further content material within the background.

