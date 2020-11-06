Show off your nice model with Covet Fashion, the sport for the buying obsessed! Join thousands and thousands of different fashionistas, uncover clothes and types you like, and get acknowledged in your model! Feed your buying habit and create outfits on this style sport designed to hone your model abilities. Express your distinctive model by looking for fabulous objects to fill your closet, placing collectively seems to be for various Style Challenges and voting on different gamers’ seems to be. Plus, win unique in-game prizes for seems to be that earn 4 stars or extra!

SHOP THE BEST STYLES. We’ve partnered with manufacturers like Calvin Klein, Rachel Zoe and Vince Camuto to carry you the most recent fashions to obsess over. With over 175 manufacturers to buy from you’re positive to find kinds you like.

STYLE THE PERFECT OUTFIT. Choose from 1000’s of glamorous clothes and accent objects along with stylish hair and make-up kinds on our new various array of fashions to create seems to be for varied styling challenges corresponding to photograph shoots, cocktails and purple carpet fittings.

VOTE ON WHO WORE IT BEST. Cast your vote and determine what’s sizzling on the Covet Fashion scene! Over tons of of 1000’s of entries per styling problem! Are different gamers’ seems to be 5-star worthy or did they miss the mark?

PLAY WITH FRIENDS. Want to get recommendation in your outfits or rejoice your wins? Join a Fashion House to make associates or hook up with Facebook and chat about any and all issues Covet Fashion.

Did you understand you’ll be able to store your favourite Covet Fashion objects in actual life? All of the clothes and accent objects featured within the sport hyperlink to locations the place you should purchase them in your real-life closet. Not solely are you able to uncover new manufacturers and traits, you’ll be able to personal them, too!

Download Covet Fashion now and begin styling!

Contact Support:

[email protected]

Payments FAQ:

Does Covet Fashion enable in-app funds?

Covet Fashion is a free-to-play app, however like many apps within the App Store, there’s the choice of buying in-app objects utilizing actual cash. Turn off in-app purchases in your gadget should you’d prefer to disable this function.

Privacy Policy: http://www.crowdstar.com/privateness

Terms of Service: http://www.crowdstar.com/tos

Acceptable Use Policy: http://www.crowdstar.com/aup

Notes:

– Requires iOS 7.0+;

– Compatible with iPhone 4 or newer, iPod Touch 4th Generation or newer, and iPad 2 or newer

– This sport will NOT work on iPad 1, iPhone 3GS or older, and iPod Touch third Gen or older

– This sport requires an web connection (WiFi or 3G) to play

