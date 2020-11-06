Falcon Squad : Galaxy Shooter

“In a close to future, human conquered all planets within the Solar System, thus changing into the mightiest race within the Galaxy. Sensing the potential risk, all different races rally their armed forces, bending on destroying the human race.

Human suffers from a sudden assault, shedding many colonies within the course of. You, a hero dwelling in seclusion, now return to experience your individual fighter plane within the battle in opposition to evil Alien Forces.

Features

– Gorgeous Pixel graphic reminds old-fashioned video games

– Super-easy management that tutorial isn’t wanted

– Strong and ranging enemies

– Tough and fierce Boss battle

– Various methods for the facility improve

– True house battle expertise

– PvP Challenge along with your pal

Fanpage: https://www.fb.com/spacewargame

The Galaxy is in War. We want you!

Download the excellent arcade taking pictures sport now!









