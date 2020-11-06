Ingo Money – Cash Checks Fast

CASH CHECKS AND GET YOUR MONEY IN MINUTES

With the Ingo® Money App, money paychecks, enterprise checks, private checks—nearly any sort of examine—anytime, wherever. Get your cash in minutes in your financial institution, pay as you go card and PayPal accounts. Choose to pay bank card payments, purchase an Amazon.com Gift Card* or break up a examine and fund a number of accounts. If your examine is accepted, the cash is pretty much as good as money and protected to spend on purchases and funds made in-store, on-line and in Apple Pay. Terms and charges apply.

Earn referral rewards for you and your mates once you invite them to attempt the app!

ENROLL, SNAP, GO!

It’s simple to get began. Create your Ingo Money profile proper within the app after which hyperlink your financial institution debit card, pay as you go card, PayPal account and bank cards. To money your examine, take a photograph of the back and front and submit it for evaluation. If your examine is accepted and your account is funded or your invoice is paid, the cash is assured. No examine cashing traces. No deposit holds. No take-backs. No worries.

With Ingo Money, it’s in with a examine, and on along with your life.

__________________________________________

* Restrictions apply. See particulars.

The Ingo Money App could also be utilized by identity-verified clients to money checks issued on U.S. monetary accounts to fund: (1) most debit, pay as you go and bank card accounts issued by a whole lot of U.S. monetary establishments together with Chase®, Bank of America®, Citi®, Wells Fargo®, American Express®, U.S. Bank®, PNC Bank®, Capital One®, HSBC Bank USA, TD Bank, Barclays, Discover®, Synchrony Bank, First Premier® Bank, MetaBank® and The Bancorp Bank; (2) PayPal™, PayPal™ for Business and PayPal™ Prepaid GraspCard® accounts; (3) Amazon.com Gift Cards; and (4) most pay as you go playing cards, together with Chase Liquid®, Wells Fargo SimplePay®, Regions Now Card®, BB&T MoneyAccount®, NetSpend®, Green Dot® Prepaid Debit, Walmart MoneyCard®, H&R Block® Emerald Card®, ACE Elite™, RushCard®, AccountNow®, Kroger® 1-2-3 REWARDS® and extra. Funds might also be used to pay retail bank card payments from 1000’s of outlets together with Walmart®, Target®, Costco®, Home Depot®, Lowe’s®, BestBuy®, Gap® and Old Navy®. You may entry the Ingo Money service in dozens of cell banking apps together with American Express Serve® and Bluebird by American Express. Ingo Money participates within the Visa®, GraspCard®, American Express®, Star®, Pulse®, NYCE® and Maestro® fee networks.

The Ingo Money service is supplied by First Century Bank, N.A. and Ingo Money, Inc., topic to the First Century Bank and Ingo Money Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Approval evaluation normally takes 3 to five minutes however can take as much as one hour. All checks are topic to approval for funding in Ingo Money’s sole discretion. Fees apply for accepted Money in Minutes transactions funded to your card or account. Unapproved checks won’t be funded to your card or account. Ingo Money reserves the suitable to recuperate losses ensuing from unlawful or fraudulent use of the Ingo Money service. Your wi-fi service could cost a payment for information utilization. Additional transaction charges, prices, phrases and situations could also be related to the funding and use of your card or account. See your Cardholder or Account Agreement for particulars.

