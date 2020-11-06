Shadow Fight 3

An epic Fighting/RPG sequence returns! Master the shadows and problem your foes!

The world of shadows stands on the fringe of an amazing conflict. The incomprehensible power, that got here out of the Gates of Shadows a few years in the past, is now an strange supply of energy. The Shadow vitality is in every single place these days, it is a software and a weapon. But not everybody finds this state of affairs a very good factor.

There’s the Legion, a mighty navy tribe who has its major goal the elimination of hazardous vitality. There are folks of the Dynasty, who wish to restrict and management the vitality. And there are the mysterious Heralds who discovered to make use of it for the advantage of their very own folks. Three alternative ways of dwelling and combating. Their combating will decide the world’s destiny for a few years to return. Which aspect you’re on?

FEATURES

– Modern 3D-graphics, lifelike physics and animation.

– The alternative to mix 3 totally different combating types into your personal distinctive manner of taking part in.

– An enormous assortment of various weapons and tools.

– An enormous quantity of particular shadow skills, perks and upgrades.

– An enormous world map to journey throughout that is filled with spectacular locations and tales.

– An immersive primary storyline and a numerous quantity of aspect quest.

– Regular thematic in-game occasions with distinctive awards.

– A duel mode. Defy different gamers characters (managed by AI) and take a spot on the TOP-100 leaderboard among the many greatest gamers throughout your nation or area.

CONTACT US

If you just like the Shadow Fight sequence, be part of us on totally different social media platforms! Fresh information, bulletins, competitions and far more!

Facebook: https://www.fb.com/shadowfightgames

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShadowFight_3









