Build your empire one metropolis at a time on this new faucet loafer certain to make you cash hungry! Tap to make cash, faucet to improve your metropolis’s enterprise buildings, and faucet some extra! Unlock, rent, and gather as many Advisors and Bizbots as you possibly can to improve your small business worth, construct your cities quicker, and earn a stash of money as you rise from rags to riches! Valuable Adviser bonuses could have you tapping even quicker! Can you change into a billionaire enterprise tycoon or will you fail as a capitalist?

From the creators of Coin Dozer and Brick Breaker Hero, Taps to Riches could have you tapping all over the place you go!

– Expand your empire into a number of cities with distinctive challenges

– Hundreds of hilarious Advisers who add helpful enterprise bonuses! Collect all of them!

– Dare to reset your progress and reap the benefits of Bizbots, a treasured useful resource that provide you with much more cash bonuses per faucet!

– Buy and improve your companies to see them evolve into architectural masterpieces!

– Tons of Bonuses and Achievements so that you can uncover with all your tapping frenzy!

– More options to return!

Taps to Riches is a singular metropolis constructing simulation recreation with faucet and click on mechanics. Upgrade companies in recreation to make cash and earn additional money as you enterprise into new cities.

Start from the underside as a newly freed villain with large goals of as soon as once more reaching world domination. Tap your method into riches and cash by upgrading buildings and investing in your metropolis. The additional cash you spend money on companies the more cash they produce for you. Hire helpful Advisors to unlock particular enterprise bonuses, and use Bizbot sources for much more money bonuses!









