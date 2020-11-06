The Arcana: A Mystic Romance

A Romance/Mystery story sport set in a mystical tarot world. Romance your favourite characters, or select one in every of them to provide you a tarot studying from quite a lot of attractive selections.

You are a prodigy of the magical arts, left to your personal units by your wandering mentor. Make selections that form your story as you fall headfirst right into a whirlwind journey, full of a colourful solid of characters who all have one factor in widespread: their curiosity in you.

Delve deep into the center of intrigue, and uncover a homicide thriller that also hangs over the town like a shroud.

Be cautious what secrets and techniques you reveal and what selections you make… yours isn’t the one destiny that hangs within the steadiness. Magic, romance and thriller await. Who will you select to like and who will you select to sentence? How will your story unravel?

The Arcana is an expensive and interactive visible story and otome impressed courting sim. It additionally gives quite a lot of mystic Tarot readings out of your alternative of favourite characters. You can select your personal romance, story, and date your alternative of characters. The thriller unfurls in 22 books (or episodes) that correspond to the 22 Major Arcana playing cards in Tarot.

Inside The Arcana, a participant in quest of love, romance, magic, thriller and Tarot readings can:

– take pleasure in a romance with a personality of your alternative (or romance all of them!)

– make selections by way of an otome-inspired, interactive homicide thriller story

– select your personal pronouns and be whoever you wish to be

– play a courting sim with a twist

– take pleasure in your alternative of mystic Tarot readings (basic life, love, profession and happiness): select your playing cards and be taught what mysteries they reveal

– fall in love…

Download the perfect stored secret within the app retailer.

Want to know extra about this mystical romance sport? Check out our FAQ web page: http://thearcanagame.tumblr.com/faq

Join our rising neighborhood @thearcanagame in your alternative of social media: Tumblr, Instagram and Twitter. #thearcanagame

Love,

The Arcana









