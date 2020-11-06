Play the world’s primary card sport in an entire new manner in UNO!™ The basic card sport involves your cell system with all-new guidelines, tournaments, modes of play and far more! Whether you’re at dwelling, on the go, an UNO veteran or fully new, UNO!™ is the final word aggressive family-friendly sport! Ready. Set. UNO!™

– Play basic UNO™ or choose from a wide range of new guidelines to play in real-time matches

– Compete in tournaments and occasions to win rewards and high the leaderboards

– Partner up, play in 2v2 mode and collaborate to win

– Connect anytime, anyplace with mates from world wide

FEATURES

The Classic Game at your Fingertips

New to UNO!™ or eager to play your favourite card sport? Tap Quick Play and begin up a brand new sport with basic UNO™ guidelines. Play anytime, anyplace you may join!

Rule Your Room

In Room Mode, invite mates and arrange your personal home guidelines. Play new playing cards like “Discard All” to take away one shade fully out of your hand or guidelines like “Stack” and watch your folks pile playing cards into their arms. This is the final word family-friendly cell celebration expertise that makes it straightforward for anybody to affix!

Buddy Up

Find a good friend and accomplice as much as battle in 2v2 mode! Help one another cut back your hand (or your accomplice’s) to zero as rapidly as potential to beat the opposite staff!

Connect, Chat, Yell UNO!™

Easily join with mates, chat with others throughout a match or yell UNO™ into your system while you’re about to win. Strategize with mates or cheer others on!

Real-Time Matches Galore

Compete in tournaments and particular occasions to win superior rewards! Top the leaderboards and show-off to your folks!

Go Wild – No, Really.

This no-holds-barred mode is the final word UNO!™ problem. House guidelines on, two deck play and winnings as much as 160 instances what you set in! But beware, on this wild state of affairs, you win large or go dwelling empty handed! Are you up for the problem?

