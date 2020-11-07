Welcome to Animal Jam – Play Wild!, the place you’ll turn into your favourite animal, create a mode to precise the true you, and discover the attractive 3D world of Jamaa! Animal Jam is the most effective on-line neighborhood for teenagers and a secure place to fulfill and chat with new buddies — plus beautify your individual den, play enjoyable animal video games, undertake superior pets, and study in regards to the pure world from movies, animal information, and downloadable e-books!

FEATURES:

– PERSONALIZE your animals from head to tail

– PLAY enjoyable video games and earn Gems

– EXPLORE a beautiful, dwelling 3D world

– SHOP for garments, den decorations, and equipment

– DESIGN your individual den

– JOIN a pleasant neighborhood of gamers worldwide

– CHAT with animal buddies

– LEARN about actual animals and their habitats

Before you begin exploring Jamaa, right here is a few necessary data for teenagers and oldsters:

– The Animal Jam – Play Wild! sport is free to play with parental permission.

– Parents can management gamers’ entry to social options via their Parent Dashboard.

Animal Jam – Play Wild! provides elective in-app purchases that value actual cash. You can disable the in-app buying performance by adjusting your gadget settings.

This app additionally provides Animal Jam recurring membership subscription choices that value actual cash. Most in-app options don’t require this paid membership. However, along with unique member options within the app, paid subscription additionally contains membership within the AnimalJam.com internet sport.

If you select to buy a membership, your iTunes account can be charged if you verify the acquisition. Your Animal Jam subscription robotically renews until auto-renew is turned off a minimum of 24 hours earlier than the top of your present membership interval. Your iTunes Account can be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the top of the present subscription interval. You can handle your subscriptions and switch off auto-renewal by going to your iTunes Account Settings any time after buy. No refunds or credit are given for any unused durations, and your subscription will stay lively via the top of that month.

Recurring subscription expenses by size of membership and forex:

1 Month

$6.99 USD

£6.49 GBP

€6,99 EUR

$8.99 CAD

$9.99 AUD

$10.99 NZD

Privacy Policy: http://animaljam.com/privateness/playwild

Terms of Use: http://animaljam.com/terms_of_service

ABOUT ANIMAL JAM – PLAY WILD!

WildWorks has partnered with outstanding scientists and educators to convey science schooling and spectacular imagery of the pure world to children in a totally new means. Our purpose is to offer a enjoyable, thrilling, and secure place for teenagers to play on-line. Animal Jam additionally evokes children to discover and defend the pure world exterior their doorways.

SAFETY

At WildWorks, your youngster’s security is our precedence. The Animal Jam – Play Wild! app protects your youngster’s non-public data with safe log in, filtered and monitored chat, stay moderation, and the power to dam and report gamers immediately.

To study extra about how we defend youngsters’s privateness, go to http://www.animaljam.com/privateness.

Children ought to all the time ask their dad or mum or guardian for permission earlier than they obtain and play. This app requires an Internet connection, and information charges might apply if WiFi isn’t linked.

Animal Jam – Play Wild!

©2018 WildWorks









