Call of War 1942

The 2nd World War: Tank clashes, Naval battles, Air fight.

In Call of War you rewrite the course of historical past!

Take over the management of one of many mighty nations throughout the

occasions of World War 2. Conquer provinces, forge alliances and

construct up your economic system. Research prime secret weapons of World

War 2 and change into the one true superpower! Intelligent alliances

or ruthless enlargement, surprise weapons or mass assault? It is

as much as you which of them approach you select!

Fans of the board video games will love

taking part in Call of War. Every participant can play a number of rounds on the

identical time to check out new methods.

FEATURES

– Up to 100 actual opponents per map

– Units which transfer in real-time

– Many totally different maps and situations

– Historically correct troops

– Huge Tech tree with over 120 totally different models

– Different terrain varieties

– Atomic bombs and secret weapons

– Regular updates with new content material

Join the race for one of the best technique, leap into WW2 and take a look at your self towards actual gamers in actual time on historic maps!

Enjoy Call of War? Learn extra and share you experiences with us!

Facebook: https://www.fb.com/callofwargame/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/callofwar1942

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/callofwar1942/

Call of War is free to obtain and play. Some sport gadgets may also be bought for actual cash.









