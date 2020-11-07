Chapters: Interactive Stories

Choose your story with Chapters, the interactive story recreation that allows you to select your path in each story. Read by means of chapters and chapters of enjoyable interactive tales that suit your temper, from romance to suspense!

Choose your story from our high assortment of romance, fantasy, sci-fi, younger grownup, comedy, and drama collection! Chapters combines a novel type of select your individual story gameplay with fiction tales from our high authors that you just cannot put down!

YOU get to make the alternatives in every story. Decide on laborious life decisions similar to falling in love, discovering secrets and techniques, or unravelling deep mysteries! Make your decisions correctly; each ending is totally different!

Chapters Features:

– Choose your story! Dive in and begin making decisions that have an effect on the general end result!

– Adventures begin with you selecting your title and elegance to replicate your character.

– All tales include information straight from the creator!

Our unique assortment of select YOUR story video games embody:

New York and USA Today Bestselling Author Presents: TWICE THE GROWL

– Who wants a date when yow will discover a soulmate? Why accept one when you possibly can have two?

– Unlucky in love, you shift from the odd to the paranormal. Are you prepared to finish a wildly carnal werewolf triad? Will you give the rival and your canine of an ex one thing to howl about?

– “Twice the Growl” — double the enjoyable!

New York Time Bestseller List- CALENDAR GIRL

– When your mortgage shark ex-boyfriend threatens your loved ones as a result of your dad owes him $1,000,000, it’s as much as you to save lots of your family members.

– To repay the debt, you settle for your aunt’s supply to spend a yr working as a high-end escort — one VIP shopper a month.

– Being a Calendar Girl isn’t strictly pleasure — it’s additionally half enterprise. What it isn’t purported to be is private. Will you be capable of shield your loved ones and your coronary heart?

USA Today Bestseller PARANORMAL ROMANCE – VAMPIRE GIRL

-A take care of the satan sealed your destiny way back. Now, the seven Princes of Hell have come to gather!

– Some of those devilishly good-looking demons will attempt to appeal you, and the others have darker deeds in retailer.

– The destiny of your mom’s soul hangs within the stability – are you able to rule the underworld?

– CHOOSE your groom and let your reign start!

DRAMA SUSPENSE LGBT – KIDNAPPING THE PRINCESS

– Choose your life as a supermodel by day and a kidnapper extraordinaire by evening.

– Make the selection to play because the hero or villain who kidnaps the one inheritor to a complete nation.

SUPERNATURAL THRILLER – THE SILENT TWIN

– When nine-year-old Abigail Duncan goes lacking from her household’s farm, it’s as much as you to search out her earlier than it’s too late.

YA FANTASY – MERMAIDS AND THE VAMPIRES WHO LOVE THEM

– To maintain you out of bother, your dad and mom banish you to a boarding college for supernaturals—together with vampires, for whom mermaid blood is principally crack!

– Can you and your merry band of classmates—a werewolf, a fairy godmother, a fairy princess, and a fire-breathing…one thing—save the day?

UNFORGETTABLE ROMANCE – THE BOY I HATE

– To get to your BFF’s wedding ceremony, you may need to drive from sunny California all the best way to New York City… along with her completely off-limits and drop-dead attractive older brother!

– Tristan is the man each woman needs and each man needs to be… Can you resist his charms lengthy sufficient to achieve your vacation spot?

And extra interactive story video games with enjoyable decisions!

Chapters: Interactive Stories will deliver a novel and enjoyable twist to decide on your individual story adventures. Whether you are an avid reader of drama, comedy, fantasy, sci-fi, younger grownup, romance, or perhaps a gamer, you’ll love making decisions on this interactive story recreation!

Download Chapters in the present day to find the unforgettable tales the place YOU get to make the essential decisions.

Please be aware that Chapters: Interactive Stories is an internet recreation that requires an web connection to play.

Follow us on: fb.com/ChaptersInteractiveStories









